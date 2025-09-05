Matthew Breetzke Scripts History With Record-Breaking Knock At Lord’s In ODI Vs England

South African opener Matthew Breetzke has etched his name in the record books after becoming the first male cricketer in ODI history to score fifty or more runs in each of his first five innings. The milestone came during the second ODI against England at Lord’s, where his fluent 85 off 77 balls helped the Proteas secure a narrow five-run victory and clinch their first ODI series win in England in 27 years.

A Record-Breaking Start

Breetzke announced his arrival on the international stage with a sensational 150 on debut against New Zealand, followed by scores of 83 against Pakistan and 57, 88 against Australia. His latest knock of 85 at Lord’s not only continued this golden run but also broke the long-standing record of Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had scored four consecutive fifties early in his ODI career.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Match-Winning Impact at Lord’s

The 25-year-old batter’s innings was laced with seven boundaries and three sixes, forming the backbone of South Africa’s total of 330/8. He also registered the highest ODI score by a South African at Lord’s, surpassing Herschelle Gibbs’ 74 in 2008. His crucial 147-run stand with Tristan Stubbs (58) proved decisive in South Africa’s historic victory, which sealed the series 2-0.

Future Star in the Making

Breetzke’s consistency, composure, and ability to adapt across conditions have already placed him among South Africa’s brightest young talents. His performances have drawn comparisons with legends of the game, and his current streak highlights both his mental strength and hunger to succeed at the highest level.

With five half-centuries in as many innings, Breetzke has not only set a world record but also given South African cricket renewed hope for the future.