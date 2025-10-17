Matthew Hayden Hails Virat Kohli As ‘A Ferrari’ Before India’s ODI Clash With Australia

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has heaped massive praise on Indian batting icon Virat Kohli, calling him “a Ferrari” ahead of India’s upcoming ODI series against Australia. Hayden’s remarks capture the essence of Kohli’s intensity, charisma, and unmatched consistency that continue to define his legendary career.

A High-Octane Performer

Speaking to Star Sports, Hayden described Kohli as a “high-octane” player whose energy and passion make him stand out in every format.

“He’s full noise, he’ll be gesturing to the crowd, he’s all in. Everything he does is so big, it’s hard not to polarise your views on him because he’s so bloody good,” Hayden said. “He’s a Ferrari. He runs on high performance, and you can’t expect him to operate at any other level.”

The Australian great emphasised that Kohli’s intensity on and off the field is what makes him one of cricket’s rarest breeds, a player whose hunger for excellence has not waned even after more than a decade of dominance.

Numbers That Speak for Themselves

Kohli’s statistics back Hayden’s comparison. With 14,181 runs in 302 ODIs, 51 centuries, and an average hovering around 58, Kohli remains one of the most consistent batters in the format’s history. His ability to chase targets under pressure and his impeccable fitness have made him a benchmark for the modern cricketer. Hayden, known for his analytical insights, added that Kohli’s professionalism and conditioning show he’s not done yet, and could well be gearing up for another World Cup run in 2027.

“His fitness, his preparation, his commitment, it’s all next level. You don’t stay at the top this long without evolving, and Virat continues to do that better than anyone,” Hayden remarked.

Kohli vs. Rohit - The Ferrari and the Rolls-Royce

In a delightful analogy, Hayden compared India’s two senior batters, describing Rohit Sharma as a “Rolls-Royce” - smooth, elegant, and composed, while branding Kohli as the high-speed “Ferrari” that thrives on energy and aggression.

“Rohit is all grace and timing, a Rolls-Royce of a player. Virat, on the other hand, is the Ferrari, fast, loud, and full of fire. Both are world-class, but in completely different ways,” he added.

As the two cricketing powerhouses prepare to lock horns, Hayden’s glowing tribute serves as a reminder of why Virat Kohli remains one of the sport’s most admired figures, a player whose passion continues to ignite fans and challenge opponents alike.