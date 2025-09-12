Matthew Hayden Vows To Walk Nude At MCG If This Batter Fails To Hit 100 This Summer, Daughter Grace Reacts

In a light-hearted moment that's gone viral, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden made a bold and cheeky prediction about Joe Root ahead of the Ashes 2025, claiming he would walk nude around the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) if the England star does not score a century in the upcoming series.

The legendary opener, known for his larger-than-life persona both on and off the field, made this remark during a discussion on the ‘All Over Bar The Cricket’ YouTube channel. With England set to tour Australia for the five-match Ashes series starting November 21 in Perth, Hayden confidently backed Root to finally end his century drought on Australian soil.

“I will walk nude around the MCG if he doesn’t make a hundred this summer,” Hayden said, drawing laughter from the panel and viewers alike.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The comment sparked a wave of reactions, including from Hayden’s daughter, sports presenter Grace Hayden, who took to the show's Instagram account and almost begged Joe Root to save her from embarrassment. “Please Joe Root, make a hundred,” she wrote in the comments, prompting more chuckles online.

ALSO READ - 'Certain Players Trying To Prove They Are Indian, Now Doing Commentary In Asia Cup' : Shahid Afridi Attacks Indian Players

Root In Australia

Root, 34, is regarded as one of the modern greats of Test cricket. However, despite his impressive record, a century in Australia has eluded him so far. Across 14 Tests played Down Under, Root has scored 892 runs at an average of 35.6, with nine fifties but no century, a surprising gap in an otherwise glittering resume. In addition to his Tests, Root has played 16 ODIs and three T20Is in Australia but has yet to score a century there. His ODI record includes four fifties and a best unbeaten score of 91, amassing 422 runs at an average of 35.16. Root has scored four centuries against Australia in his career, all of which came at home in England. The 34-year-old has played 34 Tests against Australia overall, scoring 2,428 runs at an average of 40.46, including 18 fifties and four centuries.

As the Ashes 2025 approaches, Hayden’s playful challenge adds to the excitement and puts the spotlight on whether Root can finally conquer Australian conditions to notch his maiden century down under