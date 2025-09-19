Matthew Wade Blazes 65-Ball Century In One-Day Cup, Shows He’s Still A Force On The Field

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter and current assistant coach Matthew Wade delivered a breathtaking performance for Tasmania in the 2025-26 One-Day Cup, scoring a blistering 65-ball century against Victoria on September 19. This innings marked Wade’s 10th List A century and highlighted that his aggressive batting style remains as lethal as ever.

Wade’s explosive knock helped Tasmania post a formidable total of 381/6 in 49.3 overs. He scored 105 runs off 68 balls, featuring eight fours and six sixes. His century came with a boundary off spinner Callum Stow, showcasing his ability to dominate bowlers at any stage of the game.

Partnership Sparks Turnaround

Central to Tasmania’s resurgence after a mid-innings wobble was a remarkable 101-run partnership between Wade and Australia Test all-rounder Beau Webster, who contributed 81 runs off 95 balls. Together, they turned the innings around and put Tasmania in a commanding position.

Retirement In 2024

Wade retired from international cricket in late 2024 after a distinguished 13-year career but has remained a key figure in Australian cricket. He currently serves as an assistant coach for the national team while continuing to play domestic cricket for Tasmania. His performance in this One-Day Cup match underlines that he remains a valuable asset both on and off the field.

This century not only reminds cricket fans of Wade’s exceptional batting talent but also demonstrates the experience and leadership he brings to the game in both coaching and playing roles.