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Mayank Agarwal joins Durham on four-game deal for County Championship promotion push

Mayank Agarwal has signed a four-game contract with Durham for the final phase of the County Championship Division Two season. The India opener will bolster Durham’s promotion bid after David Bedingham returned to South Africa for international duty.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 05:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
Mayank Agarwal joins Durham on four-game deal for County Championship promotion push
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Mayank Agarwal joins Durham on four-game deal for County Championship promotion push
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