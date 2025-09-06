Mayank Agarwal Joins Yorkshire For Final Stretch Of County Championship 2025

Indian Test opener and Karnataka captain, Mayank Agarwal, has signed with Yorkshire County Cricket Club for the remainder of the 2025 County Championship season. The 34-year-old right-handed batter is set to make his county debut on September 8 against Somerset at Taunton, marking his first appearance in English county cricket.

Experience and Leadership to Boost Yorkshire

Agarwal brings significant experience to Yorkshire, boasting over 8,000 first-class runs at an average of 43.98, including 18 centuries. In international cricket, he has accumulated 1,488 runs in 21 Test matches, highlighted by a career-best 243 against Bangladesh in 2019. His proven ability in the longer format is expected to add depth and stability to Yorkshire’s batting lineup during the final three matches of the season.

Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire’s General Manager of Cricket, expressed excitement about Agarwal joining the squad, stating that his international experience and strong first-class record would provide leadership and reinforce the team’s top order. Hamilton added that Agarwal’s presence could play a crucial role as Yorkshire aims to maintain its Division One status in the County Championship.

RCB's Success

This signing follows Agarwal’s successful stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he was a key contributor to their maiden IPL title in June 2025. His move to England will also offer him valuable experience in English conditions, helping him refine his skills ahead of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season.

Yorkshire fans can look forward to seeing Agarwal in action as he brings both international flair and domestic consistency to the historic county side.