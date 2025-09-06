Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2956257https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/mayank-agarwal-joins-yorkshire-for-final-stretch-of-county-championship-2025-2956257.html
NewsCricket
MAYANK AGARWAL

Mayank Agarwal Joins Yorkshire For Final Stretch Of County Championship 2025

Indian Test opener and Karnataka captain, Mayank Agarwal, has signed with Yorkshire County Cricket Club for the remainder of the 2025 County Championship season.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 01:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mayank Agarwal Joins Yorkshire For Final Stretch Of County Championship 2025Image Credit:- X

Indian Test opener and Karnataka captain, Mayank Agarwal, has signed with Yorkshire County Cricket Club for the remainder of the 2025 County Championship season. The 34-year-old right-handed batter is set to make his county debut on September 8 against Somerset at Taunton, marking his first appearance in English county cricket.

Experience and Leadership to Boost Yorkshire

Agarwal brings significant experience to Yorkshire, boasting over 8,000 first-class runs at an average of 43.98, including 18 centuries. In international cricket, he has accumulated 1,488 runs in 21 Test matches, highlighted by a career-best 243 against Bangladesh in 2019. His proven ability in the longer format is expected to add depth and stability to Yorkshire’s batting lineup during the final three matches of the season.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Meet Legendary Cricketers Who Achieved No.1 ICC Ranking In All 3 Formats: Ricky Ponting To Virat Kohli - Check List

 

Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire’s General Manager of Cricket, expressed excitement about Agarwal joining the squad, stating that his international experience and strong first-class record would provide leadership and reinforce the team’s top order. Hamilton added that Agarwal’s presence could play a crucial role as Yorkshire aims to maintain its Division One status in the County Championship.

RCB's Success

This signing follows Agarwal’s successful stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he was a key contributor to their maiden IPL title in June 2025. His move to England will also offer him valuable experience in English conditions, helping him refine his skills ahead of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season.

Yorkshire fans can look forward to seeing Agarwal in action as he brings both international flair and domestic consistency to the historic county side. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK