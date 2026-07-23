/Mayank Yadav creates history; becomes 4th Indian bowler after Bhuvneshwar, Hardik, Arshdeep to...

India pacer Mayank Yadav made sensational comeback to international cricket by scripting history in the first T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club, Harare on Thursday, June 23. Delivering a blistering 149 kmph back-of-a-length delivery on the very first ball of the match, Mayank dismissed Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett to achieve a rare milestone in Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket.
By taking Bennett's wicket, Mayank became the fourth Indian bowler with multiple instances of claiming a wicket off the first ball of a T20I innings.
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After India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first, Mayank Yadav wasted no time setting the tempo. Charging in with raw pace, he generated late movement outside off-stump to force an edge off Brian Bennett's bat.
While the on-field umpire initially turned down the appeal, wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan confidently called for a Decision Review System (DRS) review. UltraEdge confirmed a spike as the ball passed the bat, overturning the decision and sending Bennett back for a golden duck.
This marked the second time in Mayank's young T20I career that he struck on the opening delivery of an innings. His first instance came in October 2024 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, where he removed opener Parvez Hossain Emon on the first ball of the second innings.
Mayank Yadav now joins an exclusive list of Indian bowlers who have managed to break through on the very first delivery of a T20I innings:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (thrice)
Hardik Pandya (twice)
Arshdeep Singh (twice)
Mayank Yadav (twice)
Ravichandran Ashwin (once)
Notably, Mayank Yadav's cricket journey has not been smooth. After bursting onto the scene with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL and earning a T20I debut in 2024, injuries sidelined him for significant periods.
At just 24 years old, the young right-armer combines raw speed with growing accuracy and his recall for the Zimbabwe series represents a crucial chapter in his redemption arc.
Mayank finished his bowling spell with brilliant figures of 4-0-18-2 and helped India restrict Zimbabwe to 125-7 in 20 overs.
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, and Mayank Yadav
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (captain), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, and Blessing Muzarabani
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