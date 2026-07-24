/Mayank Yadav opens up on emotional return after 21-month injury layoff, says first-ball wicket ‘summarised two years’

India fast bowler Mayank Yadav said dismissing Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett with the very first ball of the opening T20I felt like the perfect conclusion to the long and difficult road back from injury, describing the moment as one that ‘summed up’ the previous two years of his career.



Making his return to international cricket after a 21-month injury lay-off, Mayank struck with his opening delivery and finished with figures of 2-18 to claim the Player of the Match award as India defeated Zimbabwe by seven wickets at the Harare Sports Club. His spell, along with Prince Yadav's 2-19, restricted the hosts to 125/7 before Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking 18-ball fifty powered India to a comfortable victory and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.