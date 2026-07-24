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Mayank Yadav opens up on emotional return after 21-month injury layoff, says first-ball wicket ‘summarised two years’

Mayank Yadav reflected on his emotional return after a 21-month injury layoff, saying his first-ball wicket 'summarised everything from two years.' The pacer claimed 2/18 and won Player of the Match as India defeated Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the opening T20I.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 03:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
Mayank Yadav opens up on emotional return after 21-month injury layoff, says first-ball wicket ‘summarised two years’
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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