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Mayank Yadav takes first-ball wicket in 3rd T20I, equals Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s record

Mayank Yadav marked his international return with a first-ball wicket against Zimbabwe in the 3rd T20I. The pacer also equalled Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s unique record of taking three first-ball wickets in T20I innings.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 08:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 08:13 PM IST
Mayank Yadav takes first-ball wicket in 3rd T20I, equals Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s record
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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