/Mayank Yadav takes first-ball wicket in 3rd T20I, equals Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s record

India pacer Mayank Yadav continued his impressive return to international cricket by making an immediate impact in the third and final T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.
Defending a target of 193 runs, Mayank struck with the very first ball of Zimbabwe’s innings. The young fast bowler dismissed opener Brian Bennett with a sharp delivery to give India an early breakthrough.
The wicket saw Mayank equal a unique T20I record held by former India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He became only the second Indian bowler to take a wicket with the first ball of a T20I innings on three occasions.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has achieved the feat three times in T20I cricket, and Mayank has now joined him on the elite list. Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh have taken wickets with the first delivery of a T20I innings twice each, while Ravichandran Ashwin has achieved the feat once.
India bowlers with wickets off the first ball of a T20I innings
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (thrice)
Mayank Yadav (thrice)
Hardik Pandya (twice)
Arshdeep Singh (twice)
Ravichandran Ashwin (once)
Mayank’s latest milestone comes during his first international series since returning to the India setup after a two-year absence. The pacer featured in the opening T20I against Zimbabwe before continuing his comeback in the ongoing series.
The 24-year-old fast bowler had been sidelined for a significant period due to injuries after making a strong impression with his express pace. His performances in the Indian Premier League had established him as one of the most exciting young fast-bowling prospects in Indian cricket.
India had already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series after a convincing victory in the second match. Shreyas Iyer’s side are now aiming to complete a clean sweep against Zimbabwe.
India made two changes to their playing XI for the third T20I. Ashok Sharma replaced Prince Yadav, who missed the match due to a left hamstring injury, while Suryansh Shedge came into the side in place of Shivam Dube.
After winning the toss, India captain Shreyas Iyer elected to bat first, with the visitors looking to post a strong total on a surface expected to slow down as the match progressed.
With his first-ball wicket, Mayank Yadav added another memorable achievement to his return series and joined Bhuvneshwar Kumar in an exclusive Indian T20I record.
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