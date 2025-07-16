Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin strongly criticised the performance of India’s top-order batters following their 22-run defeat to England in the third Test at Lord's. Despite posting a solid total of 387 in the first innings, India collapsed under pressure in the second, getting bowled out for just 170 while chasing a target of 193. Ravindra Jadeja along with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj valiantly fought back giving whole India a glimmer of hope but eventually bundled out in a heartbreaking fashion. England is currently leading 2-1 in the series with next test starting from July 23 at Old Trafford.

The top-order failed to deliver, with only KL Rahul and Karun Nair reaching double figures. Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant fell cheaply, reducing India to a precarious 82 for 7 at one stage.

Azharuddin pointed out that the absence of strong partnerships played a major role in the loss and made what seemed a manageable target look far more challenging.

"I don't think we batted well. Don't think we batted positively in the second innings. If you see, we lost 4 wickets at the end of the day. And then coming into the fifth day, it was always going to be tough, not easy. We needed some good partnerships, as they always say. You can always say anybody can be wise after the event," Azharuddin told PTI.

On a positive note, he lauded the resilience shown by Ravindra Jadeja and the tailenders, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Jadeja played a crucial knock of 61 off 181 balls, while Bumrah and Siraj held their ground and frustrated the English bowlers, nearly taking India over the line.

Azharuddin said, “I must admit and congratulate the tailenders for really putting up that brave front. Ravindra Jadeja really batted well. But I thought that maybe when Root and Bashir were bowling, he could have gone after them in those 4-5 overs. If he had gotten another 15-20 runs, the job would have been much easier. We cannot complain about his batting. The way he batted, stood there like a rock and at the end of the day, the result wasn't much forthcoming for the Indian team. We faltered in the second innings. Rahul batted well too. But at some point, we allowed good bowlers to dominate.”

England’s win at Lord’s has given them a 2-1 lead in the series. If they secure victory in the fourth Test in Manchester, they will clinch the series before the fifth and final match. It remains to be seen whether Shubman Gill and his team can bounce back in the remaining games of the tour.