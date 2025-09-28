Meet All Office-Bearers Of BCCI And Key Position Holders After 94th AGM: Mithun Manhas As President, Rajeev Shukla As Vice-President; Check Full List

Mithun Manhas, the former Delhi captain, has been elected unopposed as the new BCCI president, along with the other office bearers at the 94th annual general meeting of the board in Mumbai on Sunday. Manhas is the 37th elected BCCI president (interim appointees have overseen matters on five occasions).

The 45-year-old Manhas was the only contender for the president’s post, which had been vacant after former India allrounder Roger Binny stepped down in August this year. Since then, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla had been serving as the interim president. Meanwhile, Shukla will continue as the vice-president, with Devajit Saikia continuing as the board secretary.

Apart from Manhas, there is a second cricketer among the BCCI office bearers, with former Karnataka and India spinner Raghuram Bhat taking over as treasurer. On the other hand, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, the former treasurer, has become the new joint secretary.

Here's Is Full List Of BCCI Office-Bearers And Other Key Position Holders After 94th AGM In Mumbai:

List of the new office bearers of the BCCI:

President: Mithun Manhas

Vice President: Rajeev Shukla

Secretary: Devajit Saikia

Joint Secretary: Prabhtej Bhatia

Treasurer: A Raghuram Bhat

Meanwhile, former India cricketers RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha have been inducted into the senior national men's selection panel. The senior national men's selection committee is currently led by Ajit Agarkar, whose term runs till the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The Senior National Men's Selection Committee will now have the following members:

(1) Ajit Agarkar (Chairperson)

(2) Shiv Sundar Das

(3) Ajay Ratra

(4) RP Singh

(5) Pragyan Ojha

Singh and Ojha have replaced S Sharath and Subroto Banerjee in the role. Notably, Banerjee's term was over, and Sharath has been moved to the junior selection panel as its chairperson, replacing Thilak Naidu.

The Junior Cricket Committee will now have the following members:

(1) S Sharath (Chairperson)

(2) Harvinder Sodhi

(3) Pathik Patel

(4) Krishna Mohan

(5) Ranadeb Bose



Amita Sharma Replaces Neetu David As Chairperson Of Women's Selection Committee

In the senior women's national selection committee, Delhi's Amita Sharma has replaced Neetu David as the chairperson. On the other hand, Mumbai's Sulakshana Naik and Shravanti Naidu from Hyderabad are new inductees.

The Women’s Selection Committee will now have the following members:

(1) Amita Sharma (Chairperson)

(2) Shyama Dey

(3) Sulakshana Naik

(4) Jaya Sharma

(5) Sravanthi Naidu

Former Saurashtra captain Jaydev Shah has also been added to the BCCI's Apex Council, replacing Mizoram's Khairul Jamal Majumdar, who has become a part of the two-man IPL Governing Council, alongside Arun Dhumal, the chairperson.

Meanwhile, Jayesh George will continue as the chairperson of the Women's Premier League committee, which has senior BCCI functionaries.

The WPL committee will now have the following members:

Jayesh George (Chairperson)

Mithun Manhas

Rajeev Shukla

Devajit Saikia

Prabhtej Bhatia

A Raghuram Bhat

Madhumati Lele

Sanjay Tandon

RI Palani

Arun Singh Dhumal

The Infrastructure Committee Of BCCI will have the following members:

Rohan Jaitley (Chairperson)

Mithun Manhas

Rajeev Shukla

Devajit Saikia

Prabhtej Bhatia

A Raghuram Bhat

Anirudh Chaudhury

Sana Sathish Babu