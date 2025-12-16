Meet Auqib Nabi Dar, The Jammu & Kashmir Fast Bowler Grabbed For Rs 8.40 Crore By Delhi Capitals

Auqib Nabi Dar has emerged as one of the most talked-about names in Indian domestic cricket after his breakthrough performances and a high-profile moment at the IPL 2026 auction. Hailing from Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir, Dar’s rise is a story of perseverance, skill, and consistent performances away from the spotlight.

Early Life and Background

Born on November 4, 1996, Auqib Nabi Dar comes from a region that has produced limited fast-bowling stars at the national level. Despite infrastructural and exposure challenges, Dar carved his path through domestic cricket with discipline and determination. His strong work ethic and ability to extract movement off the pitch quickly made him stand out in age-group and state cricket.

Domestic Cricket Journey

Auqib Nabi Dar represents Jammu & Kashmir in Indian domestic cricket and has been a key part of their bowling attack across formats.

He is a right-arm medium-fast bowler

Known for his control, seam movement, and ability to strike early

Effective with both the new ball and in long spells

Dar gained wider recognition through impressive performances in tournaments like the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and the Duleep Trophy, where he consistently troubled top-order batters.

One of the defining moments of his career came during the 2025 Duleep Trophy, where he achieved the rare feat of taking four wickets in four consecutive deliveries, an accomplishment that put him firmly on the national radar.

IPL 2026 Auction Breakthrough

Auqib Nabi Dar’s domestic exploits were rewarded at the IPL 2026 auction, where he attracted intense bidding. The Delhi Capitals secured the uncapped pacer for Rs 8.40 Crore, underlining the franchise’s faith in his potential and long-term value.

The big bid not only marked a personal milestone for Dar but also highlighted the growing importance of domestic performers in IPL team strategies.