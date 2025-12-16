Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2996741https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/meet-auqib-nabi-dar-the-jammu-kashmir-fast-bowler-grabbed-for-rs-8-40-crore-by-delhi-capitals-2996741.html
NewsCricketMeet Auqib Nabi Dar, The Jammu & Kashmir Fast Bowler Grabbed For Rs 8.40 Crore By Delhi Capitals
AUQIB NABI DAR

Meet Auqib Nabi Dar, The Jammu & Kashmir Fast Bowler Grabbed For Rs 8.40 Crore By Delhi Capitals

Auqib Nabi Dar has emerged as one of the most talked-about names in Indian domestic cricket after his breakthrough performances and a high-profile moment at the IPL 2026 auction.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 05:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meet Auqib Nabi Dar, The Jammu & Kashmir Fast Bowler Grabbed For Rs 8.40 Crore By Delhi CapitalsImage Credit:- X

Auqib Nabi Dar has emerged as one of the most talked-about names in Indian domestic cricket after his breakthrough performances and a high-profile moment at the IPL 2026 auction. Hailing from Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir, Dar’s rise is a story of perseverance, skill, and consistent performances away from the spotlight.

Early Life and Background

Born on November 4, 1996, Auqib Nabi Dar comes from a region that has produced limited fast-bowling stars at the national level. Despite infrastructural and exposure challenges, Dar carved his path through domestic cricket with discipline and determination. His strong work ethic and ability to extract movement off the pitch quickly made him stand out in age-group and state cricket.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Domestic Cricket Journey

Auqib Nabi Dar represents Jammu & Kashmir in Indian domestic cricket and has been a key part of their bowling attack across formats.

  • He is a right-arm medium-fast bowler
  • Known for his control, seam movement, and ability to strike early
  • Effective with both the new ball and in long spells

Dar gained wider recognition through impressive performances in tournaments like the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and the Duleep Trophy, where he consistently troubled top-order batters.

One of the defining moments of his career came during the 2025 Duleep Trophy, where he achieved the rare feat of taking four wickets in four consecutive deliveries, an accomplishment that put him firmly on the national radar.

IPL 2026 Auction Breakthrough

Auqib Nabi Dar’s domestic exploits were rewarded at the IPL 2026 auction, where he attracted intense bidding. The Delhi Capitals secured the uncapped pacer for Rs 8.40 Crore, underlining the franchise’s faith in his potential and long-term value.

The big bid not only marked a personal milestone for Dar but also highlighted the growing importance of domestic performers in IPL team strategies.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Lionel Messi Kolkata chaos
Messi Kolkata Event Chaos: West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas Resigns
Viral video
Girl Groped Outside Jhansi Home; Accused Arrested After CCTV Video Goes Viral
Rahul Gandhi
‘Deep Hatred’: Rahul Slams G RAM G Bill, Calls It Assault On Gandhian Ideals
Viral video
Decoding The '19-Minute' Clip Hype: Know The Full Form Of MMS
Technology news
Google Offers $8 Mn For India’s AI Centers For Health, And Education- Details
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 16.12.2025: First And Second Round Monday Draw
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 09-12-2025: Assam State Tuesday Lucky Draw OUT
Instagram viral video
Why Searching For A 40-Min Viral Video Is A Direct Path To Phishing, Jail Time
MNREGA
G RAM G Bill Vs MGNREGA: Key Difference And Why Cong Is Opposing It
Technology news
Google Pixel 10 Pro Gets Huge Discount On THIS Platform Under Rs 1,00,000