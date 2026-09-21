/Meet Bihar-born IITian Abhishek Anand, whose love for cricket led him to Japan

Abhishek has lived in Patna since childhood, but he is originally from Rohtas. He highlighted that his family wanted him to have a backup job. "The first priority for them is that I have a backup job, and that's what I am doing as well. And (for them) secondary is cricket. But for me, it's the opposite - Primary is cricket, and secondary is job. But anyway, if I am able to manage both jobs and cricket, they are happy with that. So, no issue," he said.