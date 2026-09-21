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Meet Bihar-born IITian Abhishek Anand, whose love for cricket led him to Japan

Abhishek Anand was studying in college when a placement call from Accenture Japan came through. He was given a couple of hours to think it through and decide whether to accept the offer and come to Japan or stay in India.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 09:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 09:34 PM IST
Meet Bihar-born IITian Abhishek Anand, whose love for cricket led him to Japan
Image Credit: Japan Cricket Association

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Meet Bihar-born IITian Abhishek Anand, whose love for cricket led him to Japan
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