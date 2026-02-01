Brian Bennett is a 22-year-old Zimbabwean all-rounder who has rapidly ascended to become the cornerstone of the national team’s batting lineup and one of the most exciting young talents in international cricket.

At just 22 years old, Bennett, the right-handed batting all-rounder - known for his aggressive top-order batting and handy right-arm off-break bowling - has already represented Zimbabwe across all three formats since making his T20I debut in December 2023 against Ireland.

Brian Bennett's rise in international cricket

Brian Bennett's ascent in international cricket has been meteoric. In recent years, he has showcased remarkable consistency and flair. The youngster notched up centuries in Tests and ODIs, including a blistering maiden T20I century that made him the youngest cricketer to score centuries in all three formats.

His performances in ICC qualifiers and bilateral series have been pivotal in helping Zimbabwe secure qualification for major events. By the end of 2025, he ranked among the top run-scorers in men's internationals, underlining his explosive form and potential as a game-changer.

Notably, Bennett, who was born on November 10, 2003, in Harare, first made waves as the vice-captain and top run-scorer for Zimbabwe during the 2022 Under-19 World Cup. He is now poised for a key role in Zimbabwe's campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026.

Brian Bennett's role for Zimbabwe at T20 World Cup 2026

At the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Brian Bennett is going to be a vital component in the 15-member Zimbabwe squad captained by Sikandar Raza. His specific roles include:

Batting lead: Bennett is expected to "headline" the batting unit. He enters the tournament as Zimbabwe’s "young batting sensation," having demonstrated a high-intent approach with a T20I career strike rate exceeding 145.

Top-order aggressor: Following a dominant performance in the Africa Qualifiers, where Zimbabwe remained unbeaten, Bennett is slated to lead the charge at the top, supported by veterans like Raza and Brendan Taylor.

All-round depth: As a genuine all-rounder, his off-break bowling provides captain Sikandar Raza with an additional tactical option to complement specialist spinners like Graeme Cremer.

Zimbabwe Squad For T20 World Cup 2026

Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor