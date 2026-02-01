Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3012400https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/meet-brian-bennett-zimbabwes-22-year-old-sensation-who-is-set-to-ignite-the-t20-world-cup-2026-3012400.html
NewsCricketMeet Brian Bennett, Zimbabwes 22-year-old sensation, who is set to ignite the T20 World Cup 2026
BRIAN BENNETT

Meet Brian Bennett, Zimbabwe's 22-year-old sensation, who is set to ignite the T20 World Cup 2026

At just 22 years old, Brian Bennett, the right-handed batting all-rounder, has already represented Zimbabwe across all three formats. He is now poised for a key role in Zimbabwe's campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 01:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meet Brian Bennett, Zimbabwe's 22-year-old sensation, who is set to ignite the T20 World Cup 2026 Pic credit: Zimbabwe Cricket

Brian Bennett is a 22-year-old Zimbabwean all-rounder who has rapidly ascended to become the cornerstone of the national team’s batting lineup and one of the most exciting young talents in international cricket.  

At just 22 years old, Bennett, the right-handed batting all-rounder - known for his aggressive top-order batting and handy right-arm off-break bowling - has already represented Zimbabwe across all three formats since making his T20I debut in December 2023 against Ireland.  

Brian Bennett's rise in international cricket

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Brian Bennett's ascent in international cricket has been meteoric. In recent years, he has showcased remarkable consistency and flair. The youngster notched up centuries in Tests and ODIs, including a blistering maiden T20I century that made him the youngest cricketer to score centuries in all three formats.

His performances in ICC qualifiers and bilateral series have been pivotal in helping Zimbabwe secure qualification for major events. By the end of 2025, he ranked among the top run-scorers in men's internationals, underlining his explosive form and potential as a game-changer.

Notably, Bennett, who was born on November 10, 2003, in Harare, first made waves as the vice-captain and top run-scorer for Zimbabwe during the 2022 Under-19 World Cup. He is now poised for a key role in Zimbabwe's campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026.  

Brian Bennett's role for Zimbabwe at T20 World Cup 2026

At the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Brian Bennett is going to be a vital component in the 15-member Zimbabwe squad captained by Sikandar Raza. His specific roles include:

Batting lead: Bennett is expected to "headline" the batting unit. He enters the tournament as Zimbabwe’s "young batting sensation," having demonstrated a high-intent approach with a T20I career strike rate exceeding 145.  

Top-order aggressor: Following a dominant performance in the Africa Qualifiers, where Zimbabwe remained unbeaten, Bennett is slated to lead the charge at the top, supported by veterans like Raza and Brendan Taylor.  

All-round depth: As a genuine all-rounder, his off-break bowling provides captain Sikandar Raza with an additional tactical option to complement specialist spinners like Graeme Cremer.

Zimbabwe Squad For T20 World Cup 2026

Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
DNA Decodes: What the Govt may offer in Budget 2026
India-Russia defence deal
India-Russia Su-57 license production talks reach tech milestone
Banaskantha
Gujarat rabies horror: Man hospitalised after 'barking' and attacking family
bihar murder news
Three arrested hours after teen’s killing​ in Bihar
India-Arab
'Middle East landscape impacts us all’: EAM S Jaishankar
bhagwant mann punjab cm
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: South Korea's vertical farming tech useful for Punjab
Operation Herof
Operation Herof 2.0: Baloch rebels seize banks and overrun police stations
green living
Eco-Friendly Shampoos For Green Living
Epstein File Release
‘Trashy ruminations’: MEA dismisses PM Modi's mention in Epstein files
Great Nicobar Island
Great Nicobar project: India's strategic leap or ecological gamble?