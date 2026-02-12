Meet Crishan Kalugamage: Tuscany's Pizza boy turns Hero with Player of the Match performance in Italy's 10-Wicket historic win vs Nepal in T20 WC 2026

In the heart of Tuscany, specifically at the La Vita pizzeria in Lucca, Crishan Kalugamage is known for his precision with hand-tossed dough. However, on the global stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup, the Negombo born legspinner is proving he is just as adept at giving the cricket ball a rip. For Kalugamage, wearing the Azzurri blue represents the culmination of a decade long struggle to balance a grueling day job with an uncompromising love for the sport. He became the Man of the match vs Nepal taking three wickets.

A Dream Reclaimed

Kalugamage’s journey to the World Cup was anything but certain. When his parents moved from Sri Lanka to Italy in 2007, a 16 year old Kalugamage feared his professional cricketing dreams were over. "I had no words to explain how I felt when we qualified for the World Cup," Kalugamage told ESPNCricinfo. "There were a few of us who were crying because it was a dream for us to play in the World Cup, and for me it's doubly emotional because it's happening in Sri Lanka and India. When the Italian anthem played during the first game of the World Cup, I felt very proud because I've always felt like I must honour the shirt I wear."

His path involved several detours, including a temporary switch to fast bowling after a growth spurt. However, chronic injuries forced him back to his true calling: legspin. Inspired by Shane Warne and modern greats like Rashid Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga, Kalugamage spent over a month in Colombo as a net bowler to refine his craft before the tournament began.

Balancing the Dough and the Delivery

The reality of Italian cricket requires immense sacrifice. "I had a lot of jobs in Italy but I had to give up a lot of jobs just because of cricket because they couldn't afford to give me leaves during tournaments," Kalugamage admitted. His current routine involves working at the pizzeria from Monday to Saturday, traveling to Rome early Sunday for training, and returning late at night, all while maintaining his fitness through independent gym sessions.

Match Report: Italy Demolishes Nepal by 10 Wickets

The Azzurri’s commitment was on full display in their latest World Cup fixture, where they secured a massive 10 wicket victory over Nepal. The win was a masterclass in clinical bowling and explosive batting.

Nepal’s Innings: The Spin Trap

Italy’s bowling attack, led by the pizzeria worker himself, dismantled the Nepal lineup for a meager 123. Crishan Kalugamage was the standout performer, channelling his favorite footballer Lautaro Martinez with his wicket celebrations as he tore through the middle order. He finished with exceptional figures of 3 for 18 in his 4 overs, a performance that earned him the official Player of the Match award. Ben Manenti provided crucial support, strangling the runs with 2 for 9 in his 4 over spell.

Nepal: 123 all out (19.3 overs)

Key Scorers: Aarif Sheikh (27), Rohit Paudel (23)

Top Bowler: Crishan Kalugamage (3/18)

The Chase: The Mosca Show

Italy’s opening pair, Justin Mosca and Anthony Mosca, made short work of the target. They chased down 124 in just 12.4 overs without losing a single wicket. Anthony Mosca was particularly aggressive, striking at over 193 with six massive sixes, while Justin anchored the chase with a composed 60.

Italy: 124/0 (12.4 overs)

Key Scorers: Anthony Mosca 62* (32), Justin Mosca 60* (44)

Result: Italy won by 10 wickets

Player of the Match: Crishan Kalugamage

Leaving a Legacy

At 34, Kalugamage knows his role extends beyond the boundary. As a fluent Italian speaker, he bridges the gap for his teammates and hopes to inspire a new generation in a country dominated by football. "I want to leave a legacy from this level and make it easy for the future generation," he said. With support rolling in from Italian football legends like Christian Vieri and Andrea Pirlo, the Azzurri of cricket are finally making their voices heard.