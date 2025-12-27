Meet Devendra Singh Bora; Uttarakhand Bowler Who Dismissed Rohit Sharma For A Golden Duck

Indian domestic cricket witnessed a surprise moment during the Vijay Hazare Trophy when Devendra Singh Bora, a relatively unknown fast bowler from Uttarakhand, dismissed Rohit Sharma for a golden duck. The dismissal instantly grabbed attention across the cricketing world and introduced Bora as a name to watch in Indian cricket.

Early Life and Background

Devendra Singh Bora hails from Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand, a region not traditionally known for producing professional cricketers. With limited facilities and resources, Bora worked his way up through district and state-level cricket, earning recognition through discipline and consistent performances.

Bora made his mark during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, representing the Uttarakhand team. His ability to swing the ball early and maintain tight lines quickly stood out. The defining moment of his young career came when he dismissed Indian captain Rohit Sharma for a golden duck, a wicket that instantly placed him in the national spotlight.

The Moment That Changed Everything

Bora landed the ball in the right area, and Rohit ended up handing the catch to Jagmohan Nagarkoti. The 25-year-old fast bowler will certainly hog all the limelight now that he has dismissed one of the best white-ball Indian batters. Moreover, Rohit was in extremely good touch as he was coming off a sensational century from the previous game.

A Rising Talent to Watch

Devendra Singh Bora is playing only in the third List A match of his career, and Rohit turned out to be his fifth wicket in the 50-over format. His average so far is 19.5 and his strike rate is 20.2. Rohit's wicket at the start of the match will certainly boost his confidence for the rest of the tournament.

Even in the previous game against Himachal Pradesh, Bora returned with brilliant figures of 4/44 to start the Vijay Hazare Trophy. As far as his first-class career is concerned, Bora has picked up 30 wickets so far at an average of 41.13 and a strike rate of 69.7.

A Story of Determination

Bora’s journey reflects the evolving landscape of Indian cricket, where talent from every corner of the country gets a chance to shine. His performance against one of the world’s best batters stands as a testament to perseverance and preparation.