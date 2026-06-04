Meet Erika Morris: UK Woman, Virat Kohli's passionate fan flies 6,880 km 'alone' to watch RCB IPL 2026 Final says 'Phir milenge India'

Erika Morris did not travel to Bengaluru expecting a life-changing experience. She booked the flights to watch cricket. What she came back with was something far more difficult to put into words.

Morris, a cricket enthusiast from Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom, flew 4,275 miles, roughly 6,880 kilometres, to Bengaluru for a solo 72-hour trip to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru in action. The match itself delivered handsomely, with RCB defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets to claim their second consecutive IPL title. But it was everything that happened outside the stadium that turned her brief visit into a story worth telling.

The Trip That Sounded Unusual Even to Her

Reflecting on the journey, Morris acknowledged that the plan raised eyebrows, including her own. "Just 3 days ago I travelled 4,275 miles to India. Alone. For just 72 hours," she wrote on X, describing exhausting flights, minimal sleep and the challenge of navigating a country she had never set foot in before. What she encountered upon arrival, however, exceeded every expectation she had carried with her.

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Strangers Who Became the Story

Throughout her stay, Morris found herself repeatedly helped by people she had never met. Strangers answered her questions, offered recommendations and made sure she reached where she needed to go safely. Two RCB fans in particular went above and beyond, helping her arrange match tickets and looking out for her during the trip. One of them, along with his wife, welcomed her into their home for lunch.

"It's you guys that made the whole experience what it was and I'm forever grateful," she wrote.

Do the thing that scares you.

Just 3 days ago I travelled 4,275 miles to India. Alone. For just 72 hours. All to watch the IPL and finally experience Royal Challengers Bengaluru in person.



On paper, it sounds ridiculous. Exhausting flights, barely any sleep, navigating a country… pic.twitter.com/5CfNbONnDa — Erika Morris (@ErikaMorris79) June 1, 2026

Cricket Like She Had Never Seen Before

The match itself left a deep impression. Morris described the atmosphere surrounding RCB as unlike anything she had previously witnessed in sport. "The noise, the passion, the colour, the energy around RCB... it felt less like watching a sport and more like being part of something people truly live and breathe," she said.

Her broader takeaway from India went well beyond the boundary ropes. "What I found in India was so much bigger than cricket," Morris wrote.

A Promise to Return

By the time she boarded her flight home, Morris felt she had left something of herself behind. "I went there thinking I was chasing an experience. I came back feeling like I'd left a piece of myself behind," she wrote, closing her post with a line that resonated deeply with readers online: "It's not goodbye India, it's phir milenge."

The post has since been widely shared, drawing an outpouring of responses from cricket fans who were moved both by her dedication in making the journey and by the warmth she encountered during her brief but unforgettable time in India.