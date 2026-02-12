Meet ex-South Africa cricketer, who has never been to Italy but playing for them at T20 World Cup 2026

The T20 World Cup has always been a stage for the unexpected, but the 2026 edition has produced one of the most statistically improbable storylines in the history of the game.

Interestingly, Jon-Jon "JJ" Smuts, a 37-year-old former South African international, is currently part of Italy team in their maiden World Cup campaign, despite the fact that he has never actually set foot on Italian soil.

The 37-year-old all-rounder, born in South Africa on September 21, 1988, earned 6 ODI and 16 T20I caps for the Proteas between 2017 and 2021. Known for his left-arm orthodox spin, handy middle-order batting, and vast domestic experience, Smuts brings a wealth of know-how to an Italy side making its first-ever World Cup appearance.



The "Passport Via Marriage" Route

While many associate nations build their rosters through residency or direct heritage, Smuts’ path was purely administrative. The hard-hitting all-rounder qualified for an Italian passport through his wife, Judi.

Under current eligibility rules, since Smuts had not represented South Africa since 2021 (a gap of over three years), he was cleared to switch allegiances.

The irony isn't lost on the cricket world: Smuts has seen more of the inside of a Dubai airport than he has the Colosseum. He made his debut for the "Azzurri" during a preparatory series against Ireland in the UAE just weeks ago, and flew straight from South Africa to the World Cup host nations, India and Sri Lanka.

A Veteran Presence For A Debutant Side

Italy, captained by another former South African domestic stalwart, Wayne Madsen, entered Group C as heavy underdogs. However, the inclusion of Smuts was a strategic masterstroke by the Italian Cricket Federation.

"I never thought I’d play a World Cup. I didn't play loads of international cricket for South Africa, but I played enough to understand what it’s about. I know I’m still more than capable of contributing here," Smuts was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

History In The Making

The strategy is already paying dividends. On February 12, 2026, Italy recorded a historic 10-wicket thrashing of Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai - their first-ever win in a World Cup.

While the "Mosca brothers" (Anthony and Justin) grabbed the headlines with twin half-centuries, Smuts' veteran presence in the bowling unit - conceding just 12 runs in his spell - provided the squeeze that neutralized the Nepalese middle order.

Why It Matters

While some purists on social media have labeled the move "mercenary," the Italian Federation views Smuts as a necessary catalyst. By qualifying for the World Cup and winning matches, Italy secures vital ICC funding and domestic media attention - the kind of "boom" needed to build infrastructure and produce homegrown Italian talent for the future.

For now, JJ Smuts might not know his way around Venice or Florence, but as long as he knows his way around the batting crease, Italian cricket fans aren't complaining.