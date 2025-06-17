Meet First Indian Men’s Cricketer, Former RCB Teammate Of Virat Kohli, To Enter The BBL 2025 Draft Among 600+ Global Stars

The Big Bash League (BBL) 2025 draft is set to take place on Thursday, June 19 in Melbourne, with more than 600 players from across the globe throwing their hats into the ring. While the list features elite international names like James Anderson and Jofra Archer, one name has captured the spotlight in India Siddarth Kaul, the only Indian male cricketer to register for this year’s BBL draft.

How Is Kaul Eligible to Play in BBL?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not permit active Indian players to participate in foreign franchise leagues such as the BBL. However, retired Indian players are free to register for these tournaments. Siddarth Kaul announced his retirement from international cricket in November 2024, making him eligible to take part in overseas leagues.

Whether he makes it into the final shortlist of 445 players for the draft remains to be seen, but Kaul has already made history as a registered Indian participant.

Kaul’s Journey From U-19 Glory to International Stage

Kaul began his professional career in first-class cricket for Punjab in 2007 and rose to fame as a member of the 2008 Under-19 World Cup-winning team, led by none other than Virat Kohli. His moment of fame came when he bowled the final over of the final match in that tournament.

Despite a promising start, Kaul’s India career never fully took off. He made his international debut in 2018, representing India in 6 matches before being sidelined from the national squad.

Indians in the BBL: A Rare Sight

India’s representation in the BBL has historically been limited due to BCCI's restrictions. The only Indian-origin male cricketer to feature in the BBL so far has been Unmukt Chand, who had to renounce his Indian citizenship and adopt American nationality to become eligible to play in foreign leagues.

While male representation has been scarce, several female Indian cricketers have made their mark in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). Names like S. Meghana, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry, and U-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Niki Prasad have all featured in WBBL squads over recent years.

What Lies Ahead for Kaul?

At 35 years old, Kaul still has plenty to offer in the T20 format. With his experience and ability to handle pressure, as shown in both domestic cricket and youth international stages, he could attract interest from BBL franchises looking for experienced fast bowlers.