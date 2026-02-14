Meet Imran Khan: From 1992 WC-winning captain to Pakistan’s PM to 85% vision loss in Rawalpindi Jail - Know why he was jailed; latest updates

In the sweltering heat of Melbourne's MCG on March 25, 1992, Imran Khan stood at the pinnacle of the sporting world. The 39-year-old captain, once dismissed as a fading star, had just led Pakistan to its first and only ODI World Cup title, defeating England by 22 runs. "Fight like cornered tigers," he had famously roared to his team. That victory was more than a sporting achievement; it was a vision of a united, fearless nation. Khan, the pioneer of reverse swing who amassed 3,807 Test runs and 362 wickets, saw cricket not just as a game, but as a vehicle for social change, later founding the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in his mother's memory.

Fast-forward over three decades, and the man who once humanized Pakistan on the global stage is fighting a different kind of battle. At 73, Imran Khan is currently in solitary confinement at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where a severe medical crisis has surfaced. A report submitted to Pakistan's Supreme Court on February 12, 2026, by amicus curiae Salman Safdar, revealed a harrowing reality: the former Prime Minister has lost 85% of the vision in his right eye.

The deterioration began in October 2025 with persistent blurring, which Khan repeatedly reported to jail authorities. His complaints allegedly went ignored until the condition escalated into a sudden blackout. Diagnosed with central retinal vein occlusion a blood clot blocking the vein and causing irreversible retinal damage—Khan received an injection at PIMS Hospital in January 2026. However, the intervention came too late to save his sight. On February 12, a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi ordered an urgent specialist examination and mandated that Khan be allowed contact with his personal physicians and his sons, Qasim and Sulaiman, in the UK.

Khan’s current predicament is the latest chapter in a dramatic fall from grace. After founding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 1996 on a platform of anti-corruption, the Oxford-educated cricketer rose to become Prime Minister in 2018. However, his tenure ended abruptly in April 2022 via a no-confidence vote an ouster Khan maintains was orchestrated by the military establishment.

Since his arrest in August 2023, Khan has spent over 920 days in detention, facing a barrage of more than 100 cases. His supporters label these "political vendettas," while critics point to serious allegations of corruption. Key convictions include:

Toshakhana Case: A 14-year sentence for allegedly selling state gifts, including luxury watches, without proper declaration.

Al-Qadir Trust Case: A 14-year sentence (with 7 years for his wife, Bushra Bibi) regarding a land bribe involving a UK-returned fine.

Cipher Case: A 10-year sentence for allegedly leaking state secrets related to a diplomatic cable.

An Unbroken Legacy

Despite 23 hours of daily isolation and failing health, Khan remains the most influential figure in Pakistani politics. In the 2024 elections, PTI-backed independents secured a massive share of seats despite a crackdown on the party's symbols. To his followers, Khan is a martyr for "Naya Pakistan"; to his detractors, he is a populist who flew too close to the sun.

As specialists probe his failing sight this week, the world watches a man who once defined Pakistani excellence through a cricket bat now attempting to define it through a prison cell. Whether history remembers him as a tragic hero or a cautionary tale, the "cornered tiger" of 1992 continues to haunt the establishment from behind bars, proving that his fight for a better Pakistan and his own justice is far from over