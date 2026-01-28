New Zealand cricket’s identity has long been defined by resilience, tactical intelligence, and bowlers who thrive under pressure. In Jacob Duffy, the Black Caps appear to have unearthed the latest embodiment of that ethos. At 31, the right-arm fast-medium pacer has emerged as one of New Zealand’s most reliable and in-form bowling assets heading into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Duffy’s meteoric rise through 2025 marked by record-breaking wicket hauls, a brief stint at No. 1 in the ICC Men’s T20I bowling rankings (currently No. 2), and a maiden World Cup call-up has positioned him as a potential game-changer in New Zealand’s pace attack at the global showpiece beginning February 7.

Player Profile

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Full name: Jacob Andrew Duffy

Date of birth: 2 August 1994 (31 as of early 2026)

Role: Right-arm fast-medium bowler

Batting style: Right-handed lower-order batter

Bowling traits: Genuine pace, swing, seam movement, bounce

T20I Record at a Glance

Jacob Duffy’s career has been built almost entirely on his bowling impact across formats. In Tests, he has taken 25 wickets in 4 matches at an outstanding average of 16.28, including three five-wicket hauls and best figures of 5/34, highlighting his red-ball potency. In ODIs, Duffy has claimed 35 wickets in 19 matches at an average of 24.25 with a tight economy of 5.90. His strongest format remains T20Is, where he has picked up 56 wickets in 41 matches at an average of 17.98 and a strike rate of 14.2, underlining his wicket-taking threat in powerplays and death overs.

His economy rate sits between 7.0 and 7.9, while his best figures of 4/14 underline his ability to strike decisively. A sharp strike rate, strong dot-ball percentages, and frequent multi-wicket hauls especially in powerplays and death overs highlight his effectiveness in the shortest format.

From Southland Roots to National Records

Duffy’s journey is a classic New Zealand tale of persistence. Born in the rural town of Lumsden in Southland and educated at Southland Boys’ High School in Invercargill, he made his senior domestic debut for Otago in the HRV Cup (domestic T20) against Northern Districts in January 2012; just 17 years old.

He also represented New Zealand at two Under-19 World Cups, showcasing early promise, though technical tweaks to his bowling action were required as he matured. Rather than derailing his career, those adjustments laid the groundwork for long-term success.

Domestic cricket became Duffy’s launchpad. His breakout 2019–20 Ford Trophy season, where he claimed 21 wickets in nine innings, made him Otago’s leading bowler and signaled his readiness for international cricket. In the Plunket Shield, his consistency and durability turned him into a record-breaker.

In 2023, Duffy surpassed Stephen Boock to become Otago’s all-time leading wicket-taker across formats. Two years later, he etched his name into national history by claiming 81 wickets across formats in the 2025 calendar year at an average of 17.11 eclipsing Richard Hadlee’s 40-year-old New Zealand record of 79 wickets in a year.

International Breakthrough and Rise

Duffy’s international breakthrough arrived on T20I debut against Pakistan at Eden Park in December 2020. He announced himself in style, taking 4/33, earning Player of the Match honors, and becoming the first Southlander to debut for New Zealand since Jeff Wilson in 1993.

Sporadic international appearances followed before a central contract in 2024 and a sensational 2025 transformed his standing. A standout performance came in a T20I series against Pakistan in 2025, where he collected 13 wickets at an average of 8.38. That haul propelled him to the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s T20I bowling rankings—the first New Zealander to achieve the feat since Ish Sodhi in 2018.

His red-ball credentials also strengthened in 2025. Duffy made a late but impactful Test debut, delivering strong performances against Zimbabwe and West Indies. Across just three Tests, he claimed 16 wickets at an average under 18, including a memorable five-wicket haul of 5/34 and Player of the Series honors.

Built for Big Moments

What separates Duffy is temperament. Calm under pressure, he thrives on discipline rather than flash. His ability to swing the new ball, hit the deck hard, and maintain relentless accuracy has allowed him to dismantle top orders consistently. Injury setbacks and workload management have tested his resilience, but his capacity to rebound has only reinforced his mental toughness an invaluable trait for World Cup cricket.

Key weapons: Swing, seam, bounce, yorkers, slower balls

Franchise Cricket and IPL Breakthrough

Duffy’s growth has been sharpened by overseas stints. He impressed with Kent in 2022, including a five-wicket haul with three wickets in an over, and later featured for Nottinghamshire in the County Championship in 2024. He also represented Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

The next leap came at the IPL 2026 mini-auction, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured Duffy for his base price of INR 2 crore a move widely praised, including by Ravichandran Ashwin. Slated to provide cover for Josh Hazlewood, Duffy adds depth to RCB’s pace unit and joins stars such as Virat Kohli in what will be his IPL debut. His new-ball swing and death-over skills are expected to translate well to high-pressure IPL conditions.

Playing Style and Strengths

Duffy is a classic enforcer across phases. His tall frame extracts bounce, while swing and seam make him a threat with the new ball. Like Neil Wagner, he thrives by hitting the deck hard, but he has added refined variations cutters, slower balls, yorkers to become a reliable death-overs option. Athletic in the field and capable of lower-order cameos, he fits seamlessly into New Zealand’s balanced, conditions-adaptive philosophy.

Role at the T20 World Cup 2026

Named in New Zealand’s 15-man squad led by Mitchell Santner, Duffy headlines the pace attack alongside Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, and all-rounder James Neesham, with Kyle Jamieson as traveling reserve.

New Zealand Squad – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Travelling reserve: Kyle Jamieson

As a first-time World Cup participant, Duffy is expected to:

Lead the new-ball assault with swing and bounce

Provide control through middle and death overs

Exploit seam-friendly conditions in Sri Lanka and cooler Indian venues

Anchor the pace unit in high-stakes matches within a spin-heavy setup

If his 2025 momentum carries into 2026, Duffy could play a defining role in New Zealand’s quest for a maiden T20 World Cup title. Calm under fire, relentless in execution, and thriving on the biggest stages, the tall Southlander may yet carve his name among the Black Caps’ great fast bowlers. Keep your eyes on him; Jacob Duffy has the tools to swing matches, and perhaps history, New Zealand’s way.