Meet Jerssis Wadia: Indian-Origin BBL Dasher With Hardik Pandya Connection And Rich Cricketing Legacy; Pandya Personally Reaches Out To Rising Star

Batter Jerssis Wadia’s breakthrough performance in the Big Bash League has caught not only fans’ attention but also that of Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya. The 24-year-old, now playing for the Adelaide Strikers, went viral after smashing 22 runs in just three balls against Brisbane Heat, hitting three sixes at the start of his cameo in only his second match for the franchise. Wadia revealed that he went in with the mindset of aiming for a six almost every delivery. The video clip quickly circulated online, his Instagram following surged, and he received congratulatory messages, including texts from Hardik Pandya and Nicholas Pooran.

A Deeper Connection with Hardik Pandya

Wadia explained that his connection with Hardik Pandya goes beyond social media recognition. Pandya once took tuition from Wadia’s mother and, early in his India career, even stayed at the Wadia family home in Mumbai. Wadia also highlighted the inspiration he drew from Hardik’s late father, Himanshu Pandya, noting that the two families have maintained close ties for years.

For Wadia, watching the Pandya brothers practice and grind at their local ground provided a blueprint. Seeing Hardik rise to international stardom after years of hard work convinced him that taking a bold leap could be worthwhile, even if it meant stepping away from India’s conventional cricketing pathways.

"I left everything and came to Australia."



India-born Jerrssis Wadia's journey to #BBL15 is a story of strength, courage and resilience



Journey from India to Australia

Wadia played U-16 and U-19 cricket for Baroda but believes the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted his prime developmental years. In 2022, he moved to Australia against his parents’ initial wishes, facing disagreements and a period without financial backing. “I just wanted to play cricket,” he said.

Cricket is deeply rooted in his family. His father, Dilzan Wadia, is a Bollywood actor, while his grandfather, Neville Wadia, earned a Guinness World Record as the oldest player to score a minor-cricket century sixteen years ago. Wadia credits his grandfather for handing him his first cricket ball at age four, igniting his passion for the sport.

Mentorship and Ambitions in Australia

In Australia, Wadia has received support from former Test captain Tim Paine and coaches like Ryan Harris. Paine reportedly asked, “Where has this guy come from?” after seeing Wadia’s clean hitting in a brief cameo. Wadia revealed that he was initially deployed more as a spinner in the Strikers’ lineup.

Wadia can speak Hindi and Gujarati, grew up supporting the Mumbai Indians, and dreams of scoring centuries at Adelaide Oval and Wankhede Stadium. Ultimately, his ambition is to represent Australia across all formats, including Test cricket.