Meet Kaushik Maity: India’s Ambidextrous Spinner Set To Counter South Africa In Guwahati Test

India’s preparations for the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati have taken an intriguing turn. Reeling from a 30-run defeat in Kolkata, where South Africa’s spinners Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj dismantled them on a turning track, India have tapped into an unconventional yet innovative resource — Bengal’s ambidextrous spinner Kaushik Maity. The move signals India’s intent to fight fire with fire as they brace for another spin-heavy challenge at the Barsapara Stadium.

A Bold Response to South Africa’s Dominant Spin Show

The opening Test at Eden Gardens exposed a glaring vulnerability in India’s batting — their inability to negotiate quality spin under pressure. Harmer and Maharaj combined brilliantly, bowling out India for a mere 93, their lowest fourth-innings total at home. The loss shook the team’s confidence and demanded a fresh tactical approach.

As reports surfaced that the Guwahati pitch is expected to offer turn — albeit with more pace and bounce due to its red-soil composition — India decided to simulate the exact threats they failed against. This is where Kaushik Maity, a rare ambidextrous spinner who can switch arms seamlessly, entered the picture.

Kaushik Maity: The Surprise Weapon India Needed

Maity, just 26 and still relatively unknown beyond domestic circles, was roped in for a specialised match-simulation session during an optional training day. What he offered India was not just variety, but accuracy that mimics both Harmer’s off-spin and Maharaj’s left-arm spin in a single session.

In the nets, Maity bowled:

Off-breaks to left-handers like Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Devdutt Padikkal

Left-arm spin to right-handers such as Dhruv Jurel

Such dual-skill versatility is a massive asset in pre-game preparation. Maity has modest domestic experience — eight List A and three T20 matches, with 11 wickets including a standout spell against Punjab in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy — but what impressed the Indian think-tank was his composure and natural adaptability.

A Dream Come True — And a Massive Learning Curve

For Maity, the experience was nothing short of a career milestone.

“It was my first time at the India nets… it was a dream come true to bowl to Jaddu bhai,” Maity said, speaking with the excitement of a cricketer who understands the magnitude of such a rare opportunity.

He revealed that neither head coach Gautam Gambhir nor bowling coach Morne Morkel gave him specific instructions — they simply allowed him to operate freely, trusting his natural variations. The session doubled as a learning experience when Ravindra Jadeja himself stepped in with technical advice.

Jadeja, after facing Maity, suggested he push his length back by a metre (from 4–5m to around 6–7m) and increase his pace through the air — subtle improvements that can make a difference at elite levels.

Guwahati Pitch Set to Test India Again

If Kolkata exposed India’s spin struggles, Guwahati will examine whether the lessons have been learned. A source involved in the pitch preparation confirmed that the red-soil track is expected to turn, but with more pace and bounce — conditions that may aid strokeplay but also punish mistakes.

India demanded turning tracks this home season, and they are set to get exactly that. The question now is whether the batters can find answers in time.