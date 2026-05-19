Meet Manav Suthar: GT spinner seen as Ravindra Jadeja's long-term replacement earns maiden India call-up for Afghanistan Test series

Manav Suthar has received his maiden India call-up for the upcoming one-off Test match against Afghanistan beginning on June 6 in Chandigarh, marking a massive moment in the young spinner’s cricketing journey.

Suthar, the 22-year-old left-arm orthodox bowler from Rajasthan has steadily risen through the domestic ranks with consistent performances and is now set to take the biggest step of his career.

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Born on August 3, 2002, in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Manav Suthar comes from a middle-class family. His father, Jagdish Suthar, is a schoolteacher, while his mother, Sushila Devi, is a homemaker.

As news of his India call-up broke, reports suggested tears welled up in his father’s eyes, highlighting the emotional significance of the situation.

Rise through Rajasthan cricket ranks

A slow left-arm orthodox spinner and useful left-handed batter, Suthar began making headlines from a very young age. As captain of the Sriganganagar cricket team, he guided the side to Under-14 and Under-16 titles before progressing through Rajasthan’s Under-16, Under-19 and Under-23 systems.

After years of consistent performances in domestic cricket, Suthar earned his Rajasthan Ranji Trophy debut in 2022 against Andhra Pradesh at Thumba. Since then, his rise has been rapid. He has represented India U-19, Rajasthan, Central Zone, India A and Gujarat Titans across formats.

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India A and domestic performances turn heads

The young spinner also impressed during his India A stint and gained attention in the Emerging Asia Cup, where he troubled Pakistan A with his sharp turn and control. One of his biggest breakthroughs came against Australia A, where he claimed a five-wicket haul in an unofficial Test match.

Suthar’s domestic numbers underline his consistency. In 28 first-class matches, he has picked up 122 wickets with best bowling figures of 8/33. In List A cricket, he has claimed 22 wickets in 17 matches, while in T20s he has shown adaptability with flatter deliveries and disciplined lines.

Why selectors are backing Manav Suthar?

Suthar’s ability to bowl long, economical spells have made him one of the most promising young spinners in Indian cricket. He has his first-class economy rate of 2.94.

He is also seen a replacement of veteran spinner Ravindra Jadeja in the long term. Notably, senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been rested for the Test series as part of workload management.

Apart from domestic cricket, Suthar also became a familiar face in the IPL after being picked by Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024 auction for Rs 20 lakh. The franchise later retained him for IPL 2025 at Rs 30 lakh, underlining their belief in his long-term potential. He has only played four matches so far in IPL 2026 where he claimed 2 wickets.