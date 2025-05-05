With just three games left in the 2025 Indian Premier League season, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made another strategic move despite being out of the playoff race. The five-time champions have signed wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel as a replacement for the injured Vansh Bedi, marking their third injury substitution of the campaign.

Bedi Ruled Out with Ligament Tear

Vansh Bedi, a Delhi-based wicketkeeper-batter who was picked up by CSK for ₹55 lakhs at the 2024 mega auction, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a ligament tear in his right ankle. Though he didn’t feature in a single game this season, Bedi was expected to make his debut before the injury setback. During CSK's recent clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, his name was cut from the official teamsheet at the last minute, and he was later seen in visible pain during warm-ups.

Who is Urvil Patel?

In response, CSK have brought in 26-year-old Urvil Patel for ₹30 lakhs his base price from last year’s auction, where he went unsold. Patel gained instant fame shortly after the auction when he smashed a record-equaling 28-ball century in a T20 match for Gujarat against Tripura. He shares the record for the fastest T20I hundred by an Indian with Abhishek Sharma.

Patel is a dynamic top-order batter and has compiled 1162 runs in 47 T20 matches at an impressive strike rate of 170.38 and an average of 26.40, including two centuries and four fifties. He also brings solid red-ball experience, having played 22 first-class matches and scored 748 runs at an average of 44, with three centuries.

CSK’s Third Mid-Season Signing

This is CSK's third mid-season replacement. Earlier in the tournament, they brought in Ayush Mhatre for injured opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and signed South African batter Dewald Brevis to replace Gujanpreet Singh. Both players were quickly slotted into the playing XI, and the same could happen with Patel given his explosive potential and CSK's need for impactful performances.

MS Dhoni’s Future Remains Unclear

Patel’s signing also comes amid ongoing speculation over the future of CSK captain MS Dhoni. While there’s been no official confirmation on whether Dhoni will continue for another season, CSK’s investment in a promising wicketkeeper-batter has sparked discussion about potential long-term plans for the franchise’s leadership and wicketkeeping roles.

Fighting to Avoid the Wooden Spoon

While CSK are officially out of the playoff race, the team is now focused on salvaging pride and avoiding the wooden spoon for the first time in their history. They currently sit near the bottom of the table but have three matches left to turn things around. With Urvil Patel now available, fans may get a glimpse of a possible future star in CSK colors.