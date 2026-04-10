Meet Mukul Choudhary; 21-year-old wicketkeeper batter who idolises MS Dhoni, plays helicopter shot & announced himself at IPL with match-winning knock for LSG

In the high-stakes world of the Indian Premier League, new stars emerge every year and on April 9, 2026, the cash-rich league witnessed a young wicketkeeper-batter Mukul Choudhary making his mark on the big stage. The 21-year-old Mukul delivered a match-winning performance for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens, which had fans chanting his name and drawing comparisons to his idol, MS Dhoni.

Chasing 182, LSG were in deep trouble before Choudhary walked in and turned the game on its head. His unbeaten 54 off just 27 balls - featuring powerful six-hitting and trademark composure under pressure -sealed a thrilling last-ball victory for LSG.

Multiple helicopter shots from Mukul were straight out of the Dhoni playbook, including one that went viral instantly and it was one of the highlights of the youngster's knock.

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The MS Dhoni Connection

Mukul Choudhary has been vocal about his admiration for Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He doesn't just admire MS Dhoni, he mirrors him. From the calm demeanor on the field to the "ice-man" approach in a chase, the similarities are striking.

"I have always looked up to MS Dhoni because I am a wicketkeeper myself. I’ve always watched him closely. That helicopter shot of his from the 2011 World Cup is something I still remember from my childhood. Those memories stay with you forever. He has always been my role model. I am a finisher too, and I want to become like him - someone who finishes games. That’s why he is my role model," said Mukul to ESPN Cricinfo.

He practices the helicopter shot extensively - often hitting 100-150 sixes daily in training and credits it for his success in death overs.

Against KKR, Mukul didn't just play the helicopter shot; he owned it. Facing a searing full-length delivery, he whipped his wrists with such ferocity that the ball sailed over long-on, prompting fans and commentators to compare him with MS Dhoni.

Humble Beginnings And Father's Dream

Born on August 6, 2004, in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, Mukul Dalip Choudhary's journey is rooted in perseverance. His father, Dalip, harbored dreams of his son becoming a cricketer even before Mukul was born.

Despite financial challenges, Dalip ensured Mukul received proper training at the SBS Cricket Academy in Sikar and later at Jaipur academies that have produced other IPL talents.

Interestingly, Mukul didn't start as a wicketkeeper-batter. He began as a medium-fast bowler but stepped behind the stumps during a team shortage. Inspired by Dhoni, he embraced the role and never looked back. His domestic breakthrough came in the 2025 Men's U-23 State A Trophy, where he smashed 617 runs at an average of 103 and a strike rate of 142, including back-to-back centuries.

The Journey From Rajasthan To IPL

Before the IPL lights found him, Mukul Choudhary was a domestic powerhouse for Rajasthan.

Under-23 Brilliance: He was the only batter in the 2025 State A Trophy to cross 600 runs, averaging a staggering 103.

Power Hitting: He struck 34 sixes in that single tournament, the most by any player.

Versatility: Though he struggled initially in the Ranji Trophy, his white-ball strike rate of 198.85 in the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy made him the most sought-after young finisher in the auction.

The IPL Call-Up: A Bidding War Worth Rs 2.60 Cr

At the IPL 2026 auction in December 2025, the 21-year-old Mukul Choudhary's base price of Rs 30 lakh triggered a fierce bidding battle between Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, and eventually Lucknow Super Giants. LSG secured him for Rs 2.60 crore, valuing his middle-order power and wicketkeeping depth.

He made his IPL debut earlier in the season and has already shown why teams fought for him: raw power, clean striking, and the ability to finish games.

What's Next For Mukul Choudhary?

Mukul Choudhary maintains a disciplined lifestyle, prioritizing fitness and his cricket. After his heroics against KKR, he dedicated the knock to his father and Dhoni.

At just 21, with only limited senior T20 experience before this season, Choudhary represents the new breed of fearless Indian finishers. Whether it's keeping wickets or batting with ice in his veins, he carries the legacy of his idol while carving his own path.