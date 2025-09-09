Meet Pakistan-Born Cricketer, Who Once Jumped From Burning Building To Save His Life, Now Leading Hong Kong In Asia Cup 2025

Yasim Murtaza-led Hong Kong will open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Rashid Khan's Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 9. After facing Afghanistan, Hong Kong will take on Bangladesh on September 11 and then they move to Dubai, where they play Sri Lanka on September 15.

Hong Kong confirmed their spot in Asia Cup 2025 after beating higher-ranked Nepal in the third-place playoff of the 2024 ACC Men's Premier Cup. That was more than a year ago, and since then, Hong Kong’s setup has undergone a shift in leadership. Yasim Murtaza has replaced Nizakat Khan as captain, while former Sri Lankan batter Kaushal Silva has stepped in as head coach.

Murtaza, the newly appointed captain, will be key for Hong Kong's success at the Asia Cup 2025, which is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Yasim Murtaza's Cricket Journey In Pakistan

Yasim Murtaza, born on December 4, 1990, in Sialkot, Pakistan, is an all-rounder who has become a pivotal figure in Hong Kong’s cricket scene. His journey from Pakistan’s domestic cricket to captaining Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2025 is marked by resilience, survival, and adaptation.

Murtaza began his career in Pakistan, debuting in List A and T20 formats for Rawalpindi Rams in 2006, followed by first-class cricket in 2007. Over a decade, he impressed everyone with his left-handed batting and slow left-arm orthodox bowling. His domestic career included stints with teams like United Bank Limited and Pakistan Television.

When Yasim Murtaza Escaped Death By Jumping From A Burning Building

In December 2016, Murtaza was playing in Pakistan’s top domestic competition, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, as part of the United Bank Limited squad. The team was staying at Karachi’s four-star Regent Plaza hotel on Shahrah-e-Faisal when tragedy struck. A fire broke out in the kitchen during the night, quickly filling the hotel with smoke. Trapped between the second and fourth floors, the cricketers faced rising flames and suffocating fumes.

According to a Gulf News report, Murtaza made a split-second decision that changed the course of his life. He smashed a second-floor window and jumped, landing hard on the floor below. The fall was harsh, leaving his heel badly damaged and forcing him into a year-long rehabilitation. Yet, he considered himself fortunate to be alive, as the fire claimed 11 lives and left 45 others injured.

Rehabilitation And Start Of New Cricket Journey In Hong Kong

The heel injury turned out to be severe, but the physical pain was only one aspect of Murtaza’s struggle. For weeks, he endured sleepless nights, tormented by flashbacks of the smoke-filled corridor and the horror of being trapped, as reported by Gulf News. What hurt him more than the injury itself was the blow it dealt to his cricketing dreams, as the grueling demands of Pakistan’s first-class circuit became unmanageable in the aftermath.

In 2017, when things looked bleak, the Pakistan Association Cricket Club in Hong Kong stepped in with a lifeline. They gave Murtaza the opportunity to play limited-overs cricket - less demanding than first-class matches and more compatible with his recovery. The shift to Hong Kong was more than just a career move; it marked a fresh start in life, with the local cricket fraternity embracing him wholeheartedly.

Step by step, Murtaza regained both his skills and confidence. Once he completed the residency requirements, he became eligible to play for Hong Kong at the international level- a remarkable journey from a potentially career-ending injury to representing a national side, something few would have imagined.

Golden Opportunity For Yasim Murtaza To Lead Hong Kong To Asia Cup Glory

Yasim Murtaza's story, from escaping a deadly fire to leading Hong Kong on an international stage, reflects extraordinary determination. He is leading a balanced Honk Kong squad and has experienced players like Anshuman Rath and young talents like Ayush Shukla, who can surprise opponents on their given day.

Murtaza, with his team aims to cause upsets in Group B against Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Despite recent losses in the Asia Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, Murtaza's leadership and all-round ability offer hope for a breakthrough.