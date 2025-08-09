Meet Pakistan’s New Cricket Sensation Hasan Nawaz As He Ends Six-Year Debut Fifty Drought In Style

In a match that combined grit, composure, and moments of brilliance, 22-year-old Hasan Nawaz announced himself to the world stage in style. On his ODI debut, the young batting sensation from Layyah guided Pakistan to a five-wicket win over West Indies in the 1st ODI, smashing an unbeaten 63 off 54 balls and ending a six-year drought for a Pakistani debutant scoring a half-century in the format.

Rising Star from Layyah to International Glory

Born on August 21, 2002, in South Punjab’s Layyah, Hasan Nawaz’s cricketing journey is the stuff of inspiration. Starting with tape-ball cricket in his hometown, he moved to Islamabad in search of better opportunities. Stints with Lucky Star Cricket Club and Lashings Club honed his talent before his breakout performance in the 2022 Kashmir Premier League (KPL) for Mirpur Royals put him on the national radar.

His aggressive stroke play carried him to success in the National T20 Cup with Northern and the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he represented Islamabad United before joining Quetta Gladiators in 2025. Earlier this year, Nawaz made his T20I debut against New Zealand, where he famously broke Babar Azam’s record for the fastest T20I century by a Pakistani – a blistering 105* off 44 balls.

Composed Match-Winner on ODI Debut

Facing a target of 281, Pakistan’s chase began shakily when Saim Ayub fell early for just five runs. Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam steadied the innings before Shafique’s dismissal to Shamar Joseph swung momentum back to the hosts.

Babar and Mohammad Rizwan stitched a 55-run partnership, with Rizwan grinding out a well-made fifty. However, Gudakesh Motie produced a beauty to dismiss Babar for 47, and with Salman Agha and Rizwan also departing, Pakistan were 180/5, still needing 101 from 76 balls.

Enter Hasan Nawaz. Showing a maturity beyond his years, the debutant started cautiously, absorbed pressure, and then unleashed a flurry of boundaries – five fours and three sixes – to tilt the game in Pakistan’s favour. His partnership with Hussain Talat (41 off 37 balls) proved decisive, and even a dropped catch at 49 couldn’t dent his composure. Pakistan sealed victory in the 49th over, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

West Indies’ Missed Opportunity

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, Evin Lewis (57), Shai Hope (53), and Roston Chase (51) laid the foundation for the hosts. However, their inability to convert fifties into match-defining centuries cost them momentum.

A late cameo from Motie (31 off 18) boosted the total, but West Indies faltered by failing to bat the full 50 overs, bowled out for 280 in 49 overs. Pakistan’s pace attack shone, with Shaheen Afridi taking 4/45 and Naseem Shah claiming 3/52.

Hasan Nawaz – Pakistan’s New Middle-Order Asset

Hasan Nawaz’s innings was not just about runs; it was about temperament, adaptability, and big-match nerve. To become only the 14th Pakistani to score a fifty on ODI debut – and the first since Abid Ali in 2019 – is testament to his readiness for the international stage.

With his aggressive yet calculated approach, Pakistan may have found the perfect finisher and middle-order stabiliser they’ve long searched for in ODIs.