Meet Sakib Hussain, Bihar pacer whose mother sold her jewellery to buy his shoes, rattles Rajasthan Royals on his IPL debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad

In a fairytale start to his Indian Premier League career, Sakib Hussain, the 21-year-old fast bowler, from Gopalganj, Bihar, announced himself on the grandest stage with a match-winning performance for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 13, 2026.

Hussain picked up an impressive 4 wickets for 24 runs in his four overs, helping SRH register a convincing 57-run victory over Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

His impressive figures not only dismantled RR's batting lineup but also placed him among the elite list of bowlers with the joint-best Indian debut performance in IPL history. SRH defended 216/6 to win by 57 runs, thanks in large part to debutants Hussain and Praful Hinge (4/34), who dismantled RR’s batting lineup.

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From Humble Beginnings In Bihar to IPL Stardom

Born on December 14, 2004, in Gopalganj, Bihar, Sakib’s journey is a classic rags-to-riches tale. Growing up in a household where his father worked as a daily-wage laborer, professional cricket gear was a luxury the family could ill afford.

The most poignant chapter of his rise is the sacrifice made by his mother, Subuktara Khatoon. When Sakib needed professional bowling spikes - which can cost upwards of Rs 10,000 - his mother did the unthinkable: she sold her gold jewellery to ensure her son didn't have to bowl barefoot or in worn-out shoes.

"Shoes are very expensive. Proper bowling spikes cost around Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. If we spend that much on shoes, then what will we eat?” he says shared in a video share by KKR, which has now gone viral.

That one line captures the reality of his journey.

"He started crying, saying, ‘Mummy, I don’t have shoes, how will I play?’ We didn’t have that kind of money. I had to sell my jewellery to somehow get him those shoes," his mother recalled.

The Long Road To IPL Debut

Sakib's talent first caught eyes in the tennis-ball circuit, where his raw pace earned him the nickname "The Rabada of Gopalganj." After moving to Patna to find better facilities, he made his domestic debut for Bihar at just 17.

However, his IPL journey, required immense patience:

2024: Picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but spent the entire season on the bench without getting a single game.

2025: Faced heartbreak after going unsold in the auction.

2026: Returning to domestic cricket with a point to prove, he bagged a six-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy, prompting Sunrisers Hyderabad to secure him for Rs 30 lakh and giving him the opportunity he had long waited for.

Dream Debut: Rattling Rajasthan Royals

On a memorable night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Sakib Hussain entered as an Impact Substitute and delivered magic. He rattled the Royals with blistering pace and precision, finishing with remarkable figures of 4 for 24.

Key Milestones From His Debut

Elite Club: He became only the seventh player in IPL history to take 4 or more wickets on debut.

Record Leveler: He equaled the record for the best bowling figures by an Indian on IPL debut (matching Ashwani Kumar’s 2025 feat).

Giant Slayer: His victims included the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal and a late double-strike that removed Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi.

What Lies Ahead For Sakib

At just 21, Sakib Hussain embodies the spirit of small-town Indian cricket - raw talent polished by relentless hard work and family sacrifice. From earning pocket change in local matches to starring in the IPL, his story is far from over.

From a village without a proper cricket pitch to the bright lights of the IPL, he has carried the hopes of a state like Bihar and the sacrifices of a mother. He is a testament to perseverance, and SRH's latest pace sensation has only just begun his journey.