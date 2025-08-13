Arjun Tendulkar, the son of former Indian cricket captain and legend Sachin Tendulkar, has reportedly gotten engaged to Saaniya Chandok. The engagement ceremony was held privately, with only close friends and family members in attendance, according to a report by India Today.

Who is Saaniya Chandok?

Saaniya Chandok is the granddaughter of well-known Mumbai-based businessman Ravi Ghai. He is the chairman of Graviss Hospitality Ltd, the company behind several major ventures in India’s hospitality and food industry, including the luxury InterContinental Hotel on Marine Drive and the popular ice cream brand The Brooklyn Creamery.

As per official government records available with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Saaniya is listed as a Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a pet care business based in Mumbai.

The Ghai family holds a significant position in Mumbai’s business ecosystem. Ravi Ghai is the son of Iqbal Krishan “IK” Ghai, the visionary who founded the iconic Kwality Ice Cream brand and the InterContinental hotel on Marine Drive. Building upon his father’s legacy, Ravi Ghai expanded the family business both within India and overseas, especially in the Middle East. Under his leadership, the group established ice cream production units and grew its export footprint significantly.

More Updates

Today, Graviss Hospitality continues to manage premium operations such as the InterContinental Marine Drive hotel and supports new-age ventures like The Brooklyn Creamery a health-conscious ice cream brand founded by Ravi Ghai’s grandson, Shivaan Ghai.

So far, there has been no official confirmation from either Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar, or the Ghai family regarding the engagement.

Arjun Tendulkar's Career

Arjun is a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder who currently represents Goa in domestic cricket. He has also featured for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He began his domestic career with Mumbai during the 2020/21 season, making his debut in a T20 match against Haryana. Prior to this, Arjun had played at the junior level for Mumbai and was selected for the India U19 squad. Ahead of the 2022/23 season, he made a move to Goa, where he went on to make his first-class and List A debuts.

In red-ball cricket, Arjun has played 17 matches, scoring 532 runs, which includes one century and two half-centuries. With the ball, he has claimed 37 wickets, including one five-wicket haul and two four-wicket hauls.

In List A cricket for Goa, he has appeared in 17 matches, scoring 76 runs in nine innings.

In the IPL, Arjun has represented Mumbai Indians in five matches. He has bowled 73 deliveries, taking three wickets at an average of 38.00, with best figures of 1/9. His economy rate stands at 9.36, and his strike rate is 24.3. With limited batting opportunities, he has scored 13 runs off nine balls, maintaining a strike rate of 144.44, with a top score of 13.