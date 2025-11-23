Meet Senuran Muthusamy, Indian-Origin Cricketer Who Hit Maiden Test Hundred For South Africa In Guwahati

South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy grabbed the spotlight on the second day of the second Test against India after scoring his maiden century at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

Muthusamy, who recently won the ICC Player of the Month award, received brilliant support from wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen from the other end, during his historic knock (109 runs off 206).

The 31-year-old all-rounder described it as a special moment to reach the three-figure mark at a packed ground and expressed satisfaction at contributing to the team’s total.



"It was a really special moment in front of this full house. I'm just glad that I could contribute to the team and really put some runs on the board in the first innings, which is always important," Muthusamy told broadcasters.



Who is Senuran Muthusamy?

Senuran Muthusamy is a South African international cricketer. He was born on February 22, 1994, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. He is a versatile left-handed batting all-rounder who bowls slow left-arm orthodox spin, known for his lower-middle-order batting and economical spin bowling that has proven effective in subcontinental conditions.

Early Life and Background

Senuran Muthusamy hails from a family of South Indian Tamil descent, with roots in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, India. As part of South Africa's "Born Free" generation (born in the year democracy arrived in 1994), he had access to quality cricket facilities from a young age.

He attended Clifton School in Durban, representing provincial school teams from U-11 to U-19 levels. Despite his cricket talent, he pursued a degree in media and marketing to avoid relying solely on the sport, but his performances soon made him a professional.

Domestic and Franchise Career

Senuran Muthusamy began his first-class cricket with KwaZulu-Natal before joining the Dolphins franchise in 2016–17. His breakthrough came in the 2017–18 Sunfoil Series, where he scored a career-best 181 against the Knights.

In List A cricket, he notched his maiden century (100 off 106 balls) against Western Province in March 2022 during the CSA One-Day Cup. In T20 leagues, he played three seasons for the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 before being signed by the Sunrisers Eastern Cape for R1.5 million at the 2025 auction. His all-round skills have made him a consistent performer in domestic cricket.

International Career

Muthusamy made his debut for South Africa in Test cricket on October 2, 2019, against India in Visakhapatnam, where he claimed his first wicket by dismissing captain Virat Kohli (caught and bowled for 20). He made his ODI debut in February 2025 during the Tri-Series in Pakistan.

After a challenging 2019 tour of India where South Africa were thrashed and Muthusamy feared his Test career might end, he staged a strong comeback.

Now in 2025, Muthusamy scored his maiden Test century (109) against India in the second Test in Guwahati, partnering with Marco Jansen (93) to help South Africa reach 489 and seize control of the match.

Playing Style and Legacy

Inspired by Kumar Sangakkara for batting, Muthusamy excels in patient accumulations and has evolved into a key spin option for South Africa, especially in Asia. His ICC rankings reflect his all-round value, and his recent form has solidified his role in the Proteas' setup for the 2027 World Test Championship cycle.