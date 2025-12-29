Meet Soman Yeshley, Bhutan Pacer Who Creates World Record With Eight-Wicket Haul In A T20 Match

Sonam Yeshey, the Bhutan left-arm spinner, rewrote the record books by becoming the first bowler to grab eight wickets in a T20 match, international or otherwise. Yeshey achieved the feat in the third T20I against Myanmar in Gelephu Mindfulness City.

The 22-year left-arm spinner ran through the Myanmar top order to return with figures of 8 for 7 in his four overs for a first in the shortest format of the game. Myanmar were bowled out for 45, chasing Bhutan’s 127 thanks to Yeshey’s heroics.

Bhutan dominated the T20I series winning 5-0 with the 22-year-old Yeshey picking 13 wickets in the series.



Soman Yeshley Joins Elite List Of Bowlers

Notably, only two bowlers had picked up seven-fors in men's T20 internationals before to Soman Yeshley's historic feat - Syazrul Idrus (7 for 8 for Malaysia against China in 2023) and Ali Dawood (7 for 19 for Bahrain against Bhutan in 2025).

Even away from international fixtures, it has been achieved just two times, by Colin Ackermann (7 for 18 for Leicestershire against Birmingham Bears in 2019) and by Taskin Ahmed (7 for 19 for Durbar Rajshahi against Dhaka Capitals in 2025), as per ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, the best bowling figures in women's T20I (and T20) is 7 for 0, achieved by Indonesia’s Rohmalia against Mongolia in 2024.

This is one of four seven-wicket hauls in women’s internationals, alongside Frederique Overdijk’s 7 for 3 for the Netherlands against France, Alison Stocks’ 7 for 3 for Argentina against Peru and Samanthi Dunukedeniya’s 7 for 15 for Cyprus against the Czech Republic. In addition, four more seven-wicket hauls have been recorded in women’s T20 matches.

Soman Yeshley's T20I Record

Soman Yeshey picked up a three-wicket haul on his T20I debut in 2022 against Malaysia and hasn’t looked back since, snapping 38 wickets in 35 matches.