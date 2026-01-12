Meet The Other Anushka Sharma: Gujarat Giants Cricketer And Virat Kohli Fan Who Is Lighting Up WPL 2026

Anushka Sharma, a new star has emerged for the Gujarat Giants and Indian women's cricket in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season.While Anushka shares a name with a famous Bollywood actress, this 22-year-old is rapidly carving out her own identity on the cricket field as a promising all-rounder.

Following a standout performance in her debut WPL match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants, here is everything you need to know about the rising talent.



ALSO READ: 10 Players With Most Runs In International Cricket History: Sachin Tendulkar On Top, Virat Kohli At 2nd Spot; Rahul Dravid, Joe Root At...; Check Full List

The 'Most Expensive Uncapped' Player At WPL 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Anushka Sharma entered the WPL 2026 Mega Auction as a relatively unknown name to the casual fan, but a fierce bidding war between the Gujarat Giants (GG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) proved her value in the domestic circuit.

The Giants eventually secured her for Rs 45 lakh, making her the most expensive uncapped player of the 2026 auction. The investment paid off immediately during the Gujarat Giants' WPL 2026 campaign opener at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

A Blockbuster WPL Debut

On her debut WPL match on Saturday, January 10, Anushka walking in at the crucial No. 3 position and scored 44 runs off just 30 balls for Gujarat Giants against UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, displaying remarkable composure for a debutant.

Her innings was laced with seven boundaries, featuring a mix of traditional drives and innovative shots like sweeps and reverse paddles. She anchored a match-defining 103-run partnership with captain Ashleigh Gardner, helping the Gujarat Giants post a total of 207, which proved enough to bag two points.

Her strokeplay, confidence under pressure, and ability to time the ball beautifully stood out, even surrounded by international stars like Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, and Georgia Wareham.





Classical stuff



Gujarat Giants’ young batter Anushka Sharma is showcasing her talent with fluent strokeplay on debut! https://t.co/wB52zoL2TW pic.twitter.com/W9MY1SrWVp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 10, 2026

Domestic Pedigree & Background

Anushka was born on April 5, 2003 and hails from Madhya Pradesh. Her rise is the result of consistent performances in Indian domestic cricket.

She has amassed over 600 runs for Madhya Pradesh in first-class cricket and has also taken over 20 wickets. In the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy leading up to the WPL, she scored 207 runs and claimed nine wickets, proving her worth as a genuine all-rounder.

Anushka, a right-handed batter and right-arm medium-pace (or off-spin) bowler, she has represented teams like India C, Central Zone, and the Bundelkhand Bulls.

The "Virat Kohli" Inspiration

Anushka has openly credited former Indian captain Virat Kohli as her primary inspiration. She has noted that watching Kohli’s legendary 2016 T20 World Cup knock against Australia was the moment she became a fan, citing his fitness and mindset as the benchmark she strives to meet in her own career.

"Woh aise bhaag bhi rahe the, aur akele team ko jeeta bhi rahe the. I don't know how he thinks but his performance blew me away that day. He set the benchmark for aspiring cricketers like us, because he ticked all the boxes," Anushka told Cricbuzz.

What’s Next?

Gujarat Giants head coach Michael Klinger believes that Anushka Sharma is a fantastic cricketer and she's going to play for India in future.

"Anushka, she's going to be playing for India. She's a fantastic cricketer. She's got time at the crease, she's timing the ball beautifully. She can hit both through the field and over the field," Klinger said.

"She bowls really well, though she didn't get an opportunity today, and she's really good in the field. In the auction, three teams bid for her. We thought maybe she'd go under the radar but she had two other teams bid for her in the auction so people obviously know here in India that she's a quality young player and we are very happy to have her," he added.