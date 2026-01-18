Meet Vihaan Malhotra: The Young U19 Pacer Behind India’s Dramatic Win Against Bangladesh

India’s Under-19 team avoided a major setback at the ICC U-19 World Cup, thanks to a sensational bowling performance from young pacer Vihaan Malhotra, who emerged as the unlikely hero in a rain-affected thriller against Bangladesh. Led by Ayush Mhatre, India registered a dramatic 18-run DLS victory in the seventh match of the tournament after the second innings was reduced to 29 overs due to persistent rain interruptions.

Who Is Vihaan Malhotra?

Vihaan Malhotra is a promising young cricketer from Patiala, India, born on January 1, 2007. Growing up in the historic city of Patiala, which has a rich cricketing culture, Malhotra developed his game from an early age and quickly became one of the most exciting talents in India’s youth circuit.

Malhotra Turns the Game on Its Head

With Bangladesh seemingly cruising in the chase, Vihaan Malhotra delivered a match-defining spell that completely shifted momentum. The turning point came in the 24th over, when Bangladesh batter Azizul Hakim Tamim reached his half-century off 70 balls. Moments later, Malhotra struck decisively, dismissing Sheikh Paevez Jibon (7) on the fifth delivery of the same over, halting Bangladesh’s progress at 125/4. From there, India sensed an opening, and Malhotra made it count.

The pressure intensified when Khilan Patel removed the dangerous Tamim for 51 runs in the very next over. What followed was a dramatic collapse as Bangladesh lost wickets in quick succession. Bangladesh batters Samiun Basir Ratul (2), Farid Hasan Faysal (1), Al Fahad (0) and Md Rizan Hossan (15) fell cheaply, reducing the side to 146/9 in 28 overs. The Indian bowlers maintained relentless discipline, exploiting the conditions expertly.

Clinical Finish Seals Indian Victory

The final blow was delivered by Henil Patel, who dismissed Bangladesh’s last batter, Iqbal Hossain Emon (2). Bangladesh were bowled out for 146 in 28.3 overs, handing India a narrow but crucial victory in a high-pressure encounter. Vihaan Malhotra finished with magical figures of 4/14 in four overs, the best bowling performance of the match. Khilan Patel picked up two wickets, while Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, and Deepesh Devendran claimed one wicket each.

As the U-19 World Cup progresses, Malhotra’s performance will be remembered as one that saved India from embarrassment and announced the arrival of a new fast-bowling prospect.