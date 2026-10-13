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Meg Lanning returns as Melbourne stars captain for WBBL Season 12, replaces Annabel Sutherland

Australian legend Meg Lanning has returned as Melbourne Stars captain for WBBL Season 12, replacing Annabel Sutherland, who has stepped aside to focus on her performances with the bat and ball. The Stars will begin their campaign on October 28, with Lanning, Sutherland and Kim set to share the leadership responsibilities this season.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 01:27 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 01:27 PM IST
Meg Lanning returns as Melbourne stars captain for WBBL Season 12, replaces Annabel Sutherland
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Meg Lanning returns as Melbourne stars captain for WBBL Season 12, replaces Annabel Sutherland
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