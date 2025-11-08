With the IPL 2026 retention deadline fast approaching on November 15, franchise discussions have entered a decisive phase. Teams are actively reshaping their cores through potential trades and strategic swaps, and one blockbuster deal dominating the headlines involves Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson. His possible availability has sparked interest across franchises, making him one of the hottest names in the pre-auction market.

CSK Back in Contention for Samson

Chennai Super Kings, who were among the first to explore a move for Samson, have reportedly reignited talks with Rajasthan Royals after a brief pause. Although Delhi Capitals were recently seen as frontrunners discussing a swap involving Tristan Stubbs fresh reports from Cricbuzz indicate that CSK has formally reopened negotiations for the Royals captain.

Insiders suggest that this will not be a simple trade. Instead, it could involve a high-value player exchange, with at least one established CSK star potentially heading to Rajasthan. The player in question has already been spoken to by management to gauge interest in making the move. Further clarity on the deal is expected in the coming days as discussions progress.

RR Owner Manoj Badale Flies to Mumbai for Talks

Sanju Samson’s future is now a top-level concern for Rajasthan Royals management. Franchise owner Manoj Badale has arrived in Mumbai from London to personally oversee negotiations and evaluate all offers. Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Lucknow Super Giants are all believed to be in the mix for Samson’s services.

This indicates that Rajasthan is open to considering serious proposals rather than shutting the door on an exit. Given Samson’s dual value as both captain and premier batter, the Royals are expected to seek a major return package if they agree to release him.

Dhoni’s Future and CSK’s Core Plans

Amid speculation surrounding the trade, Chennai Super Kings have received a major boost. CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that MS Dhoni will continue playing through the 2026 season, ending all retirement rumors.

Dhoni, who remains the heartbeat of CSK, continues to wield significant influence behind the scenes. Alongside CEO Viswanathan, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, and head coach Stephen Fleming, he forms the central decision-making core. The group is scheduled to meet on November 10 or 11 to finalize CSK’s retention list and strategize the next moves in the trade market. A final decision on whether to pursue Sanju Samson aggressively will be taken during this meeting.