/Megan Schutt creates history, becomes third Australian woman to take 150 ODI wickets

Australian fast bowler Megan Schutt achieved a major milestone on Friday as she became only the third Australian woman to take 150 wickets in One Day International (ODI) cricket. The 33-year-old reached the landmark during Australia's first ODI against Bangladesh at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.
Schutt entered the three-match ODI series needing two wickets to reach the milestone. She dismissed Fargana Hoque off the first ball of the series before removing Sarmin Sultana in the third over to complete 150 ODI wickets.
The right-arm pacer trapped Sarmin leg before wicket (LBW) with a delivery that swung into the batter, giving Australia an early breakthrough after the hosts elected to bowl first.
With the achievement, Schutt joined former Australian fast bowler Cathryn Fitzpatrick and all-rounder Ellyse Perry in the list of Australian women to have taken at least 150 wickets in ODI cricket.
Fitzpatrick leads the Australian list with 180 wickets, while Perry has taken 166. Schutt's latest achievement further strengthens her record as one of Australia's leading bowlers in the 50-over format.
On the overall women's ODI list, Schutt became the 12th player to reach 150 wickets, according to the IANS report. Former India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami leads the list with 255 wickets.
Meanwhile, Australia produced a disciplined bowling performance to dismiss Bangladesh for 166 in the series opener. Annabel Sutherland led the attack with four wickets, while Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath and Georgia Wareham claimed one wicket each. Bangladesh's Ritu Moni top-scored with 45 runs, which was the only individual score above 30 for the visitors.
Schutt's early breakthroughs helped Australia make a strong start to the three-match ODI series, while her latest milestone added another achievement to her international career.
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