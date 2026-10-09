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Megan Schutt creates history, becomes third Australian woman to take 150 ODI wickets

Megan Schutt became only the third Australian woman to claim 150 ODI wickets after reaching the milestone against Bangladesh in Brisbane on Friday. Schutt dismissed Fargana Hoque and Sarmin Sultana as Australia bowled out Bangladesh for 166 in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 02:28 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 02:28 PM IST
Megan Schutt creates history, becomes third Australian woman to take 150 ODI wickets
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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