/Mehidy Hasan Miraz creates history vs Australia, becomes 2nd Bangladesh player to...

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz etched his name into the record books by capturing his 100th World Test Championship wicket during a stellar bowling performance against Australia at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.
The off spinner delivered a brilliant spell during the morning session of Day 4, dismantling the Australian batting lineup and claiming three crucial scalps to reduce the hosts to 243/7 by the time the lunch break arrived. Eventually Australia were bundled out for 284 runs witch Cameron Green scoring a crucial hundred. Bangladesh are on the verge of creating history with a win at Darwin powered by Hasan duo heroics.
Building Momentum Through the Innings
Mehidy initially sparked momentum on Day 3 by securing his first wicket of Australia's second innings through a return catch off veteran batsman Steve Smith. The spinner capitalized on that success during Sunday's play on August 16, first accounting for wicketkeeper Alex Carey before cleanly bowling Beau Webster.
His systematic dismantling of the middle and lower order continued as Carey edged a delivery to wicketkeeper Litton Das, Webster saw his stumps shattered, and captain Pat Cummins became the final victim of the morning when Shadman Islam caught him at short leg.
Entering Exclusive Territory
The dismissal of Cummins on the final ball of the 74th over marked a monumental achievement for Mehidy, officially securing his century of wickets in the World Test Championship. This milestone elevates him to become only the second bowler from Bangladesh, joining teammate Taijul Islam, to achieve the feat in the tournament's history.
The complete statistical breakdown for leading wicket takers for Bangladesh in the World Test Championship highlights their ongoing contributions:
Taijul Islam (2019–2026): 28 matches, 118 wickets, best innings of 7/116, best match of 10/184, 9 five wicket hauls, 1 ten wicket match.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2019–2026): 32 matches, 100 wickets, best innings of 5/61, best match of 8/171, 3 five wicket hauls, 0 ten wicket matches.
Hasan Mahmud (2024–2026): 11 matches, 41 wickets, best innings of 6/55, best match of 8/101, 3 five wicket hauls, 0 ten wicket matches.
Taskin Ahmed (2021–2026): 13 matches, 41 wickets, best innings of 6/64, best match of 8/140, 1 five wicket haul, 0 ten wicket matches.
Ebadot Hossain (2019–2026): 17 matches, 32 wickets, best innings of 6/46, best match of 7/121, 1 five wicket haul, 0 ten wicket matches.
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