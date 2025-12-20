'Men In Love': Hardik Pandya Blows Flying Kisses To GF Mahieka Sharma After Blazing 16-Ball Fifty - WATCH

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya disclosed that his fearless approach during the Ahmedabad T20I was not spontaneous but something he had planned well in advance. Pandya revealed that he had promised his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, that he would charge down the pitch on the very first ball he faced and trust himself to pull it off during his match-winning performance. Pandya delivered a sensational all-round display, smashing a blistering 63 off just 25 deliveries and picking up a wicket to earn the Player of the Match award. His heroics powered India to a 30-run victory over South Africa, sealing the five-match T20I series 3–1 on Saturday.

With India already in a strong position when he arrived at the crease, Pandya explained that the aggressive intent had been decided much earlier in the day.

"I had told my teammates and my partner earlier in the day that I was going to step out on the first ball itself and try to hit it for a six. I felt that it was my day. I was confident it would come off," Pandya said after the match.

Staying true to his words, Pandya immediately advanced down the pitch, backed his instincts and maintained the momentum throughout his innings.

Second Fastest T20I Fifty

He was in destructive touch, racing to a half-century in just 16 balls, the second-fastest by an Indian in T20 internationals. Only Yuvraj Singh’s iconic 12-ball fifty against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup remains quicker. Pandya ended his knock with five fours and five sixes as India posted an imposing total of 231 for 5. Tilak Varma complemented him perfectly with a well-measured yet authoritative 73 off 42 balls, leaving South Africa with a daunting chase.

Reflecting on his Player of the Match recognition, Pandya underlined where his priorities lie.

"I don't play cricket to win Player of the Match awards. I've always played to win games for my country," Pandya said.

He admitted he was unaware of the record he had nearly matched during the innings.

"I found out only after I was out and back in the dressing room. The social media manager told me. My first reaction was that I missed the first spot, but I'm happy that Yuvi pa still holds that record."

Pandya also spoke about adjusting his approach against left-arm spinner George Linde, who had caused him problems earlier in the series.

"He bowled well to me in New Chandigarh, and that stayed in my mind. Today, the situation suited my style. I took a calculated risk, backed myself and it worked. No matter how many setbacks you face, it's about coming back stronger. The journey, the preparation and the hard work never stop," he said.

One of the most emotional moments of the night came after Pandya reached his fifty. After striking a boundary off Corbin Bosch at the end of the 17th over, he turned towards the stands and blew multiple flying kisses in Mahieka Sharma’s direction. In front of a crowd exceeding one lakh at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the gesture emerged as a deeply personal celebration amid the deafening applause.

Hardik Pandya had made a promise, trusted his instincts, and on a memorable night in Ahmedabad, delivered exactly as he said he would.