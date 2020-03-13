Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 in USA postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced that the sixth series of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 set to begin on April 1 in Florida, USA has been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The six One-Day Internationals (ODI) were scheduled to take place between April 1 and 8 at Broward County Stadium in Fort Lauderdale with hosts United States, Scotland and the United Arab Emirates all competing.

Due to the rapidly developing health emergency, including the increasing travel restrictions between countries and potential uncertainty arising for individuals returning to their country of origin, the decision was taken to postpone the series.

Reflecting on the same, ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said, “We have been monitoring the sixth series of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 very closely, with recent travel restrictions being imposed globally and uncertainty for participants returning home, we have taken the decision to postpone the series. Working closely with USA Cricket, Cricket Scotland and the Emirates Cricket Board, all parties felt the best decision was to postpone and together we will find an alternative space in the calendar to reschedule the series."

“I would like to thank the support and assistance of the three participating Members for prompt and decisive action. The ICC will continue to monitor and review all upcoming ICC events in collaboration with the relevant authorities and stakeholders, with the main priority the health and safety of everyone involved," the ICC official website quoted Tetley as saying.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 is a two-and-half-year competition involving seven teams that are two steps away from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

At the culmination of the 21 tri-series, the top three teams in the standings will confirm their place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2022.

The bottom four teams will drop into the Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off 2022 – which is a repechage event to the Global Qualifier – and will be joined by the winner of Challenge League A and B.

The top two teams from the Play-Off will keep their hopes alive of participating in India 2023, by qualifying for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2022.