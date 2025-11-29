'Mere Against Jaa Nahi To Domestic Khelta Reh Jaega': Who Did Yuzvendra Chahal Advise This & Why - WATCH Viral Video

Yuzvendra Chahal appears convinced that Ravi Bishnoi is set to join Rajasthan Royals after being released by Lucknow Super Giants before the IPL 2026 auction. Punjab Kings’ leading spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared his thoughts on Ravi Bishnoi’s future during a light hearted Instagram Live session. With all ten teams having confirmed their retention lists for the 2026 season, attention has now shifted to the remaining slots that will be filled in the IPL 2026 mini auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

Ravi Bishnoi to play for Rajasthan Royals? Chahal drops a hint

Among the players released by their franchises was Indian leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi. In a surprising decision, Lucknow Super Giants decided to part ways with the young spinner, who has already taken more than seventy two wickets in his IPL career. LSG had retained him for a significant amount of eleven crore in the previous season, but a difficult 2025 campaign in which he collected only nine wickets in eleven matches resulted in his release.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Even after a challenging year, Bishnoi continues to draw interest from several teams. His natural wicket taking ability, experience in international cricket and his skill in controlling the middle overs ensure he remains one of the most attractive Indian spin options in the league. Many franchises are expected to pursue him aggressively at the upcoming auction.

ALSO READ - Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal Cryptically Reacts For The First Time After Wedding Postponement Amidst Cheating Rumours; Check Here

To bs apki feeling k against thodi na jayenge: Bishnoi’s playful reply

Speculation about Bishnoi’s next team intensified after a humorous exchange between him and Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram Live. During their chat, Chahal teased Bishnoi by hinting that he could be headed to Rajasthan Royals next season. Chahal said, "Bishnoi, mujhe feeling aa rhi hai tu Rajasthan jayega IPL mai."

Bishnoi joined in on the banter and responded with a witty comeback that instantly grabbed social media attention. He said, "To bs apki feeling k against thodi na jayenge."

This light hearted interaction added further spark to the growing rumours.

Yuzi Chahal - Bishnoi mujhe feeling aa rhi hai Rajasthan jayega IPL mai.



Ravi Bishnoi - To bs apki feeling k against thodi na jayenge.



Yuzi Chahal - Ja bhai vrna meri tarah domestic hi khelta rh jayega pic.twitter.com/COuAY3lSyX — VIKAS (@Vikas662005) November 28, 2025

Chahal’s cheeky warning adds fuel to the fire

The conversation became even more entertaining when Yuzvendra Chahal jokingly warned Bishnoi about not ignoring his advice. Chahal hinted at his own continued absence from the Indian team and said, "Ja bhai, vrna meri tarah domestic hi khelta rh jayega."

This remark instantly went viral, with fans dissecting the possible implications of Chahal’s comments. Many wondered whether he had unintentionally revealed Bishnoi’s next franchise or simply joined in some friendly teasing.

With the IPL 2026 mini auction approaching and Ravi Bishnoi expected to be among the most in demand Indian players, fans are eagerly waiting to see whether Chahal’s prediction turns out to be true.