‘Mereko Mat Bolo Na’: Shreyas Iyer And Rohit Sharma Clash Mid-Innings During 2nd ODI Against Australia - WATCH Video

A tense moment unfolded during India’s second ODI against Australia at Adelaide Oval, as Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma engaged in a brief disagreement over running between the wickets while building a crucial partnership. After a shaky start for India, with Shubman Gill dismissed early and Virat Kohli out for a four-ball duck, the responsibility fell heavily on Rohit Sharma to anchor the innings at 16/2. Could he lift India from the early collapse and find the touch that once made him one of the world’s finest batters? In part, yes though the innings was not without tension.

Rohit eventually overcame a sluggish start, scoring 73 off 97 balls, while Iyer contributed 61, combining for a century partnership that laid the foundation for India’s eventual total of 264/9. Lower-order contributions came from Axar Patel (44) and Harshit Rana (24 off 18), but without the Mumbai duo, India’s total would have been considerably lower.

During their stand, a disagreement arose over a run. As Rohit tucked a delivery from Josh Hazlewood and attempted a single, Iyer called him back. The stump mic captured their exchange:

Stump mic captures Rohit Sharma vs Shreyas Iyer



Whose call was it really?

Rohit: Shreyas, this was a single.

Iyer: Aap karke dekho, mereko mat bolo na phir (You call, don't look at me).

Rohit: You will have to call first, then. He (Hazlewood) is bowling the seventh over.

Iyer: I don’t know the angle he is running at. Give the call.

Rohit: I can't give you that call.

Iyer: It's in front of you.

Rohit: nods head

The incident drew reactions from former cricketers and commentators. Aakash Chopra noted:

"This is an indication for all garden boys. That this is their call. Shreyas was convinced there was no single there. He clearly said no."

Irfan Pathan "That's where experience comes into play. He has bowled 7 straight overs. So obviously, he will be tired. Both are making a comeback into the ODIs. They could have taken a run here," the former India bowler said while doing commentary for Star Sports.

Despite the momentary friction, Rohit and Iyer’s partnership proved vital in stabilizing India’s innings after the early blows from Australia. Their contributions helped India post a competitive total, setting the stage for an exciting chase in the Adelaide lights.

Rohit Down Under

Coming into the second ODI in Adelaide, Rohit Sharma needed just two runs to reach 1,000 ODI runs on Australian soil a milestone he achieved in his trademark style, combining composure with impeccable timing. Steering India through a tricky start, Rohit’s innings highlighted his mastery over Australian conditions, often considered among the most challenging for visiting batters. This landmark makes him the first Indian to reach 1,000 ODI runs in Australia, a record that eluded even legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Consistency Down Under: Rohit Sharma’s Australian Legacy

Rohit’s dominance in Australia has been a defining feature of his career. From his memorable centuries at the Sydney Cricket Ground to his commanding performances in World Cups, he has consistently been India’s most dependable batter Down Under.