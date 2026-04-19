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NewsCricket'Mhatre Was Limping and they still sent him out' - CSK slammed by R Ashwin after Ayush's hamstring horror costs them vs SRH
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'Mhatre Was Limping and they still sent him out' - CSK slammed by R Ashwin after Ayush's hamstring horror costs them vs SRH

Following the Chennai Super Kings’ loss to SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed intense disapproval regarding the franchise's medical and management decisions.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Ayush Mhatre has emerged as a standout performer this season, yet his progress was hampered during CSK’s attempt to chase 195.
  • Ashwin argued that this event is indicative of a broader pattern of poor physical maintenance within the CSK camp.
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'Mhatre Was Limping and they still sent him out' - CSK slammed by R Ashwin after Ayush's hamstring horror costs them vs SRHCredits - Twitter

Following the Chennai Super Kings’ loss to SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed intense disapproval regarding the franchise's medical and management decisions. The controversy centers on the treatment of teenage sensation Ayush Mhatre, who was forced to continue batting despite a clear hamstring injury.

The Incident at Uppal
Ayush Mhatre has emerged as a standout performer this season, yet his progress was hampered during CSK’s attempt to chase 195. Despite acting as an Impact Player to avoid fielding, Mhatre arrived at the crease with his knee heavily strapped. His condition worsened during the powerplay when he began to limp significantly while running between the wickets.

The situation escalated in the fifth over when, after a medical check by team physios, the decision was made for Mhatre to stay on the field. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad subsequently called for a quick single, leaving the visibly pained teenager struggling to reach the striker’s end to avoid a run out. Mhatre was dismissed on the very next delivery, caught at mid off for 30 runs off 17 balls.

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Ashwin’s Scathing Assessment
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin voiced his alarm over the risk to the young player's career. He noted:

"Ayush Mhatre’s injury: I hope he is back, but by the look of it, I fear he will be out for a while. While coming into bat, he came with a strap on his knee. For 2-3 matches, he has been playing as Impact Sub. People are asking ‘Why he is an Impact Player? Is he not a good fielder?’. His injury has been a concern."

Ashwin further emphasized the disbelief shared by those broadcasting the match, questioning the logic of keeping a severely immobile player at the crease:

"It couldn’t have been a cramp because he did not field at all. Even if he had gotten cramps even when not fielding, then we have to look at his hydration. Okay, it’s not a cramp. Let’s assume it was an injury. Your physios have come in and checked him. He was limping badly, you are asking him to play another ball and making him run between wickets! I couldn’t understand. Should he have not retired out when he was limping? In this season, Ayush Mhatre has been one of the stars. I don’t understand how they can handle him carelessly. I was shocked. Everyone in the commentary box kept their mic on the table and watched what was happening with complete shock. Very, very surprising."

Allegations of Systemic Issues
Ashwin argued that this event is indicative of a broader pattern of poor physical maintenance within the CSK camp. He contrasted the recurring fitness issues of players like Deepak Chahar with the more proactive approaches taken by other teams.

"I have been saying this for long. CSK have been hit with such injuries season after season. Deepak Chahar has played 3 years for CSK. He played a total of 16 games. But, for Mumbai Indians, he played 14 matches straight. Injury management starts well before a season begins and goes year long."

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About the Author
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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

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