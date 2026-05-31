MI all set to 'phase out' this senior batter in IPL 2027, 23-year-old touted as next leader: Report

Following a highly disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, the Mumbai Indians are preparing to initiate a massive structural reset. With the franchise finishing at the bottom of the table in 10th place in 2024 and failing to recover significantly with a 9th place finish in 2026, the management is ready to press the refresh button. While conversations regarding the exit of Hardik Pandya continue to gain momentum, reports indicate that a major transition involving an unnamed senior batter is also on the cards.

The Search for a Long Term Captain

To lead this new era, the franchise is evaluating three major captaincy candidates. While India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah are highly considered, a new frontrunner has emerged from within the squad’s younger core. During a mid-season review, a senior player officially earmarked Tilak Varma as the ideal long-term leader starting from the 2027 season.

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"During a mid-season review, a senior player suggested that India's young batter Tilak Varma, who has been with MI for a few years now, is the ideal person to be appointed captain next year," a source revealed to the Times of India.

Both Suryakumar Yadav, who stood in as captain for three games during IPL 2026, and Jasprit Bumrah, who led the side in a single match, remain strong internal options. The decision to consider Varma, however, represents a clear desire to build a youthful foundation for the future.

Phasing Out Senior Personnel

The restructuring will also affect the playing roster. The management plans to gradually transition one of the squad's long-serving senior batters away from active on-field duties and into an administrative or coaching capacity.

"The management is also likely to phase out a senior batter and give him a 'different' role. Basically, MI need a reset, and that refresh button needs to be pressed as soon as possible," the source added.

The decision to bring Hardik Pandya back in 2023 to replace five-time championship-winning captain Rohit Sharma did not deliver the expected results. Having faced consecutive low finishes, the franchise is determined to avoid past mistakes by establishing a clear, unified leadership hierarchy well in advance of the next auction cycle.

Shifting Dynamics Across the League

The rebuild in Mumbai coincides with dramatic leadership changes across other IPL franchises: The Hardik Pandya Trade Speculation: Reports have emerged suggesting Chennai Super Kings have been advised to secure Hardik Pandya in a blockbuster trade deal with Mumbai Indians, which would involve transferring key players in exchange. In a sudden development, Rishabh Pant has resigned as the captain of Lucknow Super Giants just two seasons after his record-breaking run, signaling his new priorities.

As Mumbai Indians prepare to implement these sweeping changes, the transition of their senior core will be one of the most closely watched narratives of the off-season.