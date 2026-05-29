MI set to sack Hardik Pandya as captain; team spot not guaranteed, coaching staff says 'non coachable': Report

The troubled run of the Mumbai Indians under the stewardship of Hardik Pandya during the 2026 Indian Premier League has forced the franchise hierarchy to make tough choices. Reports indicate that the chaotic tenure of the captain at the helm of the five time champions is nearing its conclusion. The team endured a brutal tournament, suffering ten losses out of fourteen fixtures to settle for a frustrating ninth place on the standings, which has prompted the management to organize a comprehensive team restructuring. This failed season also stretched the franchise's championship drought to six consecutive years, pushing decision makers to reevaluate the squad's trajectory starting from the top position.

Leadership in Jeopardy

According to a report by The Indian Express, which cited discussions involving a minimum of three insiders within the Mumbai Indians team, Pandya is highly anticipated to be stripped of his leadership duties prior to the upcoming cycle. Furthermore, the report emphasizes that the impending evaluation by management will extend past a simple captaincy adjustment, as an official conversation regarding his spot within the active playing squad is being actively considered. His inclusion in the starting eleven is also under serious threat.

A source as quoted by Indian Express revealed the internal climate:

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“There were enough signs during the season that the team management wasn’t keen to retain him as captain. There is a clear buzz in the camp. The coaching staff was very clear in their message to the senior players that wherever they play, they need to be coachable. There were many instances where the coaching staff recommended something which was backed by data but players didn’t follow it. There will be serious introspection and discussion in the coming days. Every option would be weighed. Many questions need to be addressed. Going ahead, can Hardik be the captain? Does he stay in the team just as a player?”

Tactical Disconnect and Statistical Decline

The franchises that secured passage into the postseason this year, specifically Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, completely transformed contemporary T20 batting strategies. The ability of their top order batters to maintain scoring rates exceeding ten runs an over forced a massive transition in the competition. Concurrently, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru highlighted the immense benefit of leaning on veteran, elite bowling options like Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Kagiso Rabada. In sharp opposition, the Mumbai Indians looked completely disconnected from the progression of the modern game, despite possessing some of the most prominent figures in cricket.

This strategic misalignment showed clearly in the individual metrics, given that no player from Mumbai Indians was in contention for the Orange or Purple Caps. Their leading run scorer, Ryan Rickelton, ended up far behind at seventeenth place on the batting charts, while their main leg spinner, Allah Ghazanfar, occupied the fourteenth position among wicket takers. For a roster filled with proven global match winners across every slot, such mediocre performances are incredibly tough to rationalize.

Adding to the competitive difficulties is the highly intricate dynamic between Pandya and the Mumbai fan base. Initially discovered and nurtured by the Mumbai franchise, he was let go ahead of the 2022 season, subsequently joining Gujarat Titans and immediately guiding them to an IPL trophy as skipper. His blockbuster comeback to Mumbai prior to the 2024 season triggered substantial pushback, as he took over the captaincy from the highly revered Rohit Sharma. Since that transition, circumstances have deteriorated significantly for the franchise, prompting management to seek alternative leadership directions.