MI creates unique and unwanted IPL captaincy record vs KKR, joins defunct Pune Warriors India

Five time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) entered an unwanted list in Indian Premier League (IPL) history during their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. By taking the field on Wednesday under the leadership of a returning Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians became only the second franchise in the history of the league to feature three different captains in three back to back matches.

The Origin of the Unwanted Record

The leadership carousel began due to physical setbacks and personal commitments within the squad. Regular skipper Hardik Pandya missed three consecutive matches for Mumbai Indians due to severe back spasms.

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In Pandya's absence, the captaincy was initially handed to Suryakumar Yadav, who led the team in their fixtures against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 4 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 10. However, when Mumbai Indians faced Punjab Kings on May 16, Suryakumar Yadav was unavailable due to personal reasons. This forced the franchise to turn to premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah to lead the side for that single fixture.

With Pandya regaining fitness to lead the side against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, the captaincy chain over three consecutive games read:

Suryakumar Yadav (vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, May 10)

Jasprit Bumrah (vs Punjab Kings, May 16)

Hardik Pandya (vs Kolkata Knight Riders, May 20)

Previously, this highly unusual event had occurred only once in IPL history. During the 2013 season, the now defunct Pune Warriors India franchise fielded Ross Taylor, Angelo Mathews, and Aaron Finch as captains in three consecutive matches.

Match Breakdown: KKR Restricts Mumbai Indians

After Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bowl first under overcast skies at Eden Gardens, KKR’s bowling unit delivered a highly disciplined performance to restrict Mumbai Indians to a modest total of 147/8 in their 20 overs. Mumbai's innings got off to a disastrous start. The team made a cautious beginning, reaching 10/0 in the first two overs, before KKR all rounder Cameron Green struck twice in the third over. Green dismissed opener Ryan Rickelton for six and then sent back Naman Dhir for a three ball duck. The pressure intensified in the fourth over when KKR pacer Saurabh Dubey removed Rohit Sharma for 15, leaving MI reeling at 24/3. Dubey struck again in the sixth over, dismissing former stand in skipper Suryakumar Yadav for 15, as MI finished the powerplay struggling at 46/4.

At the end of the eighth over, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya pushed the score to 57/4 before heavy rain interrupted play, forcing a temporary halt. Upon resumption, the batters rebuilt cautiously, taking MI to 64/4 at the halfway mark.

The rebuilding phase was broken in the 14th over when Kartik Tyagi dismissed Tilak Varma for 20, leaving MI at 88/5. Pandya’s return to the crease ended in the 16th over when veteran spinner Sunil Narine clean bowled him for 26. A major mix up in the 17th over resulted in Will Jacks being run out for 14, leaving the visitors in deep trouble at 115/7 by the end of the 18th over.

It took a valuable, unbeaten cameo from Corbin Bosch, who smashed 32 off just 18 balls, to drag Mumbai Indians to a competitive 147/8. KKR’s bowling figures reflected their dominance:

Cameron Green: 2/23 (four overs)

Saurabh Dubey: 2/34 (four overs)

Kartik Tyagi: 2/37 (four overs)

Sunil Narine: 1/13 (four overs)

While the disciplined bowling of KKR set up a successful chase for the hosts, the captaincy shifts have highlighted a turbulent season of transition for Mumbai Indians. This tactical instability contrasts sharply with the stable leadership of other teams as the IPL 2026 playoff race intensifies, leaving only one highly contested spot open for five different franchises.