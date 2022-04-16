Mumbai Indians got beaten in the hands of Lucknow Super Giants, losing the match by 18 runs in Match 26 of IPL 2022.
Chasing the difficult target of 200, MI could manage only 181/9 as their horrific run in the season continues.
Captain Rohit Sharma failed again as other batters also did not live up to expectations.
MI bowlers too continued to be unimpressive with the ball in hand. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, there was no one who raised their hands and deliveried on the day.
MI fans are upset with the team and they are trolling, roasting Rohit Sharma's men for poor show in the tournament.
MI have now recorded 6th consecutive losses in the tournament at the start of the IPL and they join DC and RCB who also lost 6 matches on trot in IPL 2013 and IPL 2019 respectively.
Here's how they roasted the five-time IPL champions on Twitter on Saturday:
We loss the match because of our intent is not positive.
Ishan Kishan 16 crore in IPL auction Mumbai Indians
In today's match #LucknowSuperGiants vs @mipaltan
16 run Nahin Bane aaj ke match mein 6 consecutive loss for MI
No need to rethink.
Just change your whole bowling lineup
Play these 11 players in the next match:
Rohit
Ishan
Brevis
SKY
Tilak
Pollard
Sanjay Yadav/Tim David
Hrithik Shokeen
Arshad Khan
Riley Meredith
Jasprit Bumrah
But first drop Rohit and give captaincy to Surya or Pollard.
MI became successful because it took tough decisions.
Even Ricky Ponting dropped himself when he thought he was not batting well.
Same shd apply to Rohit who hasn't scored anything for last 3-4 years.
Team>>>player
No guys ,there no chance this time. Need to win all 8 matches to qualify which isn't possible wid this bowling line up. Weakest bowling lineup in 14 years of IPL .Plz get some good bowlers next yr .Want Sam Curran/Ben stokes in the team and even some good Indian bowling options.
@mipaltan Aur bhai, Hil Gai Duniya phir se___ #MumbaiIndians
Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 so far
Lost
Lost
Lost
Lost
Lost
Lost#IPL2022 #MIvLSG #LSGvMI
