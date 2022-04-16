हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

MI fans roast Rohit Sharma and team for losing record 6th consecutive match in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians got beaten in the hands of Lucknow Super Giants, losing the match by 18 runs in Match 26 of IPL 2022. 

Chasing the difficult target of 200, MI could manage only 181/9 as their horrific run in the season continues. 

Captain Rohit Sharma failed again as other batters also did not live up to expectations. 

MI bowlers too continued to be unimpressive with the ball in hand. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, there was no one who raised their hands and deliveried on the day. 

MI fans are upset with the team and they are trolling, roasting Rohit Sharma's men for poor show in the tournament.

MI have now recorded 6th consecutive losses in the tournament at the start of the IPL and they join DC and RCB who also lost 6 matches on trot in IPL 2013 and IPL 2019 respectively. 

Here's how they roasted the five-time IPL champions on Twitter on Saturday:

