MI IPL 2025 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians Fixtures List, Match Dates, Timings, Venues

Mumbai Indians (MI) will open their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After facing each other in Chennai, CSK and MI will play the reverse fixture at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 20. Not only CSK, Mumbai will also face Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad twice during the league stage of the IPL 2025.

Under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, five times champions Mumbai Indians finished last in the standings, with eight points in 14 matches. So, they will look to turn the tables during the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

Each team including Mumbai Indians will play 14 matches during the league phase, which comprises a total of 70 matches.

Following the conclusion of the league stage of IPL 2025, the Playoffs will be played across Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Hyderabad will host the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator on May 20 and May 21, 2025 respectively. The action will then shift to Kolkata which will host the Qualifier 2 on May 23. The all-engrossing summit clash of the IPL 2025 will be played on May 25, 2025.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Full Schedule

March 23: vs Chennai Super Kings, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai - 7:30PM

March 29: vs Gujarat Titans, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 7:30PM

March 31: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30PM

April 4: vs Lucknow Super Giants, BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow - 7:30PM

April 7: vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30PM

April 13: vs Delhi Capitals, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi - 7:30PM

April 17: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30PM

April 20: vs Chennai Super Kings, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30PM

April 23: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad - 7:30PM

April 27: vs Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 3:30PM

May 1: vs Rajasthan Royals, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur - 7:30PM

May 6: vs Gujarat Titans, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30PM

May 11: vs Punjab Kings, HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala - 3:30PM

May 15: vs Delhi Capitals, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30PM