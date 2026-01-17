MI London Appoints Keiron Pollard And Lisa Keightley As Head Coach Ahead Of The Hundred 2026

MI London has confirmed major coaching appointments ahead of the 2026 edition of The Hundred, naming Kieron Pollard as the head coach of the men’s team, while Lisa Keightley will take charge of the women’s side. The appointments mark a significant step in strengthening the franchise’s leadership structure as MI London prepares for its first full season under the Mumbai Indians ownership umbrella in England’s marquee 100-ball competition.

Pollard Takes Charge of MI London Men

Kieron Pollard’s appointment as head coach of the men’s team comes as little surprise given his long-standing association with the Mumbai Indians franchise. A five-time IPL champion with MI as a player, Pollard has transitioned into coaching roles across MI’s global teams and is widely regarded for his tactical acumen and leadership skills.

Pollard’s experience across T20 leagues worldwide and his deep understanding of franchise cricket are expected to play a key role as MI London aims to build a competitive unit for The Hundred.

Lisa Keightley Named Women’s Head Coach

Former England women’s head coach Lisa Keightley has been appointed to lead the MI London women’s team. Keightley brings a wealth of experience, having coached at both international and franchise levels, including successful stints in the Women’s Big Bash League and the Women’s Premier League.

Her appointment further strengthens MI London’s coaching setup, especially after guiding teams to title-winning campaigns in women’s franchise cricket. Keightley is expected to focus on continuity, player development, and maintaining a strong competitive culture in the women’s competition.

MI London’s New Era in The Hundred

Formerly known as Oval Invincibles, MI London are entering a new phase with fresh branding and a revamped leadership structure. With Pollard and Keightley at the helm, the franchise is aiming to align its England-based teams with the successful Mumbai Indians model seen across global leagues.

The dual appointments underline MI London’s intent to remain a dominant force in both the men’s and women’s editions of The Hundred as the 2026 season approaches.