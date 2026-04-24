MI Qualification scenario after CSK loss: Can Hardik Pandya's sinking Mumbai Indians still survive IPL 2026 playoff race?

Mumbai Indians find themselves in the most precarious position of their IPL 2026 campaign following a catastrophic 103 run defeat against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. With two wins and five losses from seven outings, Hardik Pandya's side are rooted in eighth place on the points table carrying just four points and a deeply wounded Net Run Rate of minus 0.736. The question on every MI fan's mind is simple. Can their team still make it to the playoffs?

Where Mumbai Indians Currently Stand

The numbers make for grim reading. Mumbai sit eighth in a ten team competition where only the top four advance to the playoff stage. Their NRR which stood at a modest positive 0.067 before Thursday's game has been decimated in one single evening, crashing all the way down to minus 0.736 following the heaviest defeat in the franchise's IPL history. Teams sitting directly above them including Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings all carry six points apiece but with significantly healthier run rates, making the gap feel even wider than the points suggest.

ALSO READ - WATCH: Rohit Sharma breaks down in MI dressing room after 103 run humiliation vs CSK; 'The King watches his kingdom fall'

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Mathematics of Hope

Technically Mumbai Indians are not eliminated and the door to qualification remains open, however narrow it may appear. With seven league stage games still remaining, a maximum of fourteen additional points are still up for grabs. For MI to have any realistic shot at finishing in the top four, they need to win a minimum of five of those seven remaining fixtures, which would take their points tally to fourteen. Historical data from previous IPL seasons suggests that fourteen points is generally the baseline required to secure a playoff berth, though in a tightly contested season that number could rise even higher.

The NRR Mountain

Winning games alone will not be enough for Mumbai Indians. The real monster they must slay is their Net Run Rate. A figure of minus 0.736 is not something that corrects itself with narrow victories. Mumbai need to win matches convincingly, post massive totals and restrict oppositions to small scores consistently across multiple games to drag that number back into respectable territory. Every run conceded and every run not scored from this point forward carries enormous weight in their qualification arithmetic.

The Rohit Factor

Adding to Mumbai's troubles is the continued absence of Rohit Sharma, the architect of five IPL title winning campaigns with the franchise across 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2024. The former captain has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and without his experience and match winning ability at the top of the order, Mumbai's batting lineup looks dangerously thin and heavily dependent on Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, both of whom failed to fire in the CSK fixture.

The Verdict

Mumbai Indians are mathematically alive but realistically in the deepest crisis of their IPL 2026 season. This is not a situation that patience or steady performances can fix. They need an immediate, dramatic and sustained turnaround starting from their very next game. Every fixture from here carries the weight of a knockout match and anything short of near perfection will see the five time champions watching the playoffs from the outside looking in.